LAWRENCE — Dozens of local officers and state troopers seized 19 bikes and issued more than 50 citations in a dirt bike and off-road vehicle crackdown in the city Thursday night.
Ten individuals were issued summonses to appear in court and eight others, including a juvenile, were arrested on various charges, including receiving stolen dirt bikes, according to information released Friday.
With the warmer weather, police were getting increasing complaints about reckless and dangerous operation of motorcycles, dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on public ways.
"Operating off-road vehicles such as ATVs, dirt bikes and unregistered motor-scooters is unlawful as they are not intended for use on city streets," according to a joint press released issued by Acting Lawrence Police Chief Michael McCarthy and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.
"The Lawrence Police Department is committed to everyone’s safety and respects everyone’s privilege to ride in a lawful and appropriate manner. However, there are groups and individuals who operate these vehicles in a manner that endangers the public and themselves. They frequently travel in large groups with little regard for public safety or motor vehicle laws. They create a public nuisance, obstruct traffic and are often not properly registered or stolen," according to the statement.
Those arrested and charged were:
- Juvenile male, 16, of Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, reckless operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, improper passing violation, operating a recreational vehicle on public way, and miscellaneous city ordinance and bylaw violations.
- Jose Morel, 36, of Lawrence; miscellaneous city ordinance and bylaw violations, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and driving an uninsured vehicle.
- Hector Cueva, 29, of Boston; reckless operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
- Darrien Perez, 21, of Lawrence; assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police and operating to endanger.
- Gabriel Alvarado, 19, of Lawrence; driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle.
- Kara Waugh, 30, of Lawrence; receiving a stolen motor vehicle and multiple outstanding warrants.
- Steven Andrukaitis, 40, of Lawrence; receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
- Joshua Nieves, 35, of Lawrence; receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
In addition to Lawrence police and state police, the following agencies were involved in Thursday's enforcement: Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Methuen, Andover and North Andover Police Departments, Lawrence Fire Department, Lawrence Inspectional Services Department, National Insurance Crime Bureau, Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Middlesex and the Essex County Sheriff Departments.
Thursday’s operation was led by Lawrence Police Lt. Jay Cerullo and Massachusetts State Police Lieutenants Donald Bossi and Peter Morawiak.
Residents with information relating to the illegal operation of these recreational vehicles in their neighborhood are urged to contact Lawrence police by emailing disorder@lawpd.com.
You can also text your message to police. Type LAWTIP and your message, then send it to 274637 (CRIMES on most cell phones).
