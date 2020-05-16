LAWRENCE — Police were led on a chase Friday night after receiving a call for an armed robbery in the area of Lawrence and Maple streets, according to police spokesman Det. Thomas Cuddy.
Responding officers were able to speak with the victim and view footage from a nearby city camera system to obtain a description of the suspect and the car they took off in, Cuddy said.
Officers who spotted a car matching the description shortly after said they tried to stop it, but the driver sped toward Methuen.
“A gun was thrown from the car and recovered by police during the pursuit,” Cuddy said.
The chase ended in Methuen at the intersection of Jackson and Howe streets, where the driver and passenger ran from the car.
According to Cuddy, police were able to stop the passenger, Raul Rios, 40, of Haverhill, and charge him with possessing a firearm while committing a felony, resisting arrest, armed robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.
He said the driver remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.