SALEM, Mass. — Lawrence Police Officer Carlos Vieira was found guilty on a series of child rape charges after a trial that spanned five days in Salem Superior Court.
Jurors handled down the guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of indecent assault and battery on child under age 14 just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim's mother openly sobbed in the courtroom as the guilty verdicts were read.
Vieira's $10,000 bail was immediately revoked and he was handcuffed and taken into custody by court officers.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
A police officer for the past 19 years, Vieira had also been charged with improper storage of a firearm at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested by state troopers while he was attending police training at the Haverhill Police Department. An AR-15, which authorities said was improperly stored, was found in his SUV.
Vieira's defense attorney John Morris asked Judge Thomas Dreschler to throw out the charge on Monday.
Morris said Vieira had a rifle — not a firearm — as the charge implied. A firearm and a rifle are two separate things under the law, Morris stressed.
Dreschler issued a finding of not guilty on the firearm charge. Jurors did not consider it in their deliberations.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the opening day of trial, the teen testified during the summer of 2018 when he was age 13 he met Vieira on the social media app Grindr. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park. The teen said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
The teen is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
