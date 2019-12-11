ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Lawrence 10U Pop Warner football team will not have to pay for a ticket to go to national championship on Saturday morning.
The 10U Hurricanes earned a spot, beating the Proviso Township Bill, of Maywood, Ill., 32-6 in the semifinals on Wednesday morning.
The scoring started on a safety, with Lawrence Hurricanes defenders getting two long sacks before a third sack, by Junior Gomez and Will Lavallee in the end zone on the game's first drive.
That's when the Leonardo twins, Damari and Dionair, both running backs, took over.
First it was Damari, running for a 60-yard touchdown before Proviso Township closed it to 8-6 at the half on a 30-yard TD run of its own.
But Damari broke away for a 40-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half. After a big hit, Damari left the game and turned it over to his brother, Dionair.
Dionair then finished off third-quarter and fourth-quarter drives with a TD runs of 15 and 14 yards, extending the lead to 26-6.
Amette Mustapha finished off the scoring with a quarterback sneak in the final seconds to complete the scoring at 32-6.
"Again, our defense was incredible," said head coach Ryan Mustapha. "We had not given up any points the last four games before they got their touchdown (in the second quarter). It isn't one player. It's everybody. We swarm like no other time I've ever coached."
Nate Picahardo remained the hottest safety in Orlando, with two more interceptions today. He also had two in Lawrence's 22-0 win on Saturday.
We will have more on this game in Thursday's Eagle-Tribune.
Lawrence 32, Proviso Township 6
At Orlando, Fla.
Scoring:
1st half
L -- Safety, tackled by Will Lavalle and Junior Gomez in end zone
L -- Demari Leonardo 60 yard run (rush failed)
P – 30 yard run (rush failed)
2nd half
L – Demari Leonardo 40 yard run (pass failed)
L – Dionair Leonardo 15 yard run (kick failed
L – Dionair Leonardo 14 yard run (rush failed)
L – Amette Mustapha 3 yard run (rush failed)