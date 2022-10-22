LAWRENCE — Lawrence Public Schools and the Lawrence Federation of Paraprofessionals have agreed to a new three-year contract.
The contract provides initial and annual salary increases for paraprofessionals, according to a news release from Lawrence Public Schools. Further details on the contract were not released.
“The goal was always to see our paras recognized as the invaluable professionals they are, and together I believe we have achieved that,” said Patricia Mariano, chair of the Lawrence Alliance for Education. “I’m grateful to district and union leadership for seeing this process through to a fair contract, and to our paras for their continued great work in our schools.”
Final approval for the contract is pending a formal vote by the alliance Wednesday, the release said.
Discussions between the union and school district began last spring. The agreement was reached Wednesday and ratified by union members Friday night.
“Our paras are vital to our schools’ success,” said Superintendent Cynthia Paris. “From classrooms to cafeterias to playgrounds, they provide hands-on support of our students, staff and families that can’t be replaced, and I’m very pleased to achieve a contract that reflects that.”
There are more than 400 paraprofessionals employed by Lawrence Public Schools.
