BOSTON - Lawrence is among the recipients of COVID-Safe Cooling grants.
The grants are for communities facing dual challenges of pandemic recovery and rising summer temperatures.
The Boston-based Barr Foundation is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and Mystic River Watershed Association to distribute emergency heat mitigation funding to communities heavily impacted by COVID-19, according to a statement.
In this second year of the COVID-Safe Cooling program, five municipalities and 10 community-based organizations in Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Revere, Lawrence, Lynn and Brockton received grants of between $25,000 and $50,000.
Providing ways for residents of hard-hit communities to keep cool in increasingly hot summers has become an urgent priority for policy makers, especially because lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color suffer disproportionately from extreme heat and pandemic-related economic impacts. In 2020, when many residents of vulnerable areas were forced to stay home to socially distance safely, inequitable access to cooling options became a serious issue of public health, according to the statement.
The grant funding can be used in Lawrence to leverage construction of the city's first splash pad at Storrow Park, officials noted.
“We’re very excited to provide another year of funding and assistance to these community-based organizations, who are doing such critical work on the ground with community members. While it’s important to provide cooling relief now, it’s also necessary to incorporate extreme heat planning into multiple levels of our society – at the community, municipal, and state levels,” said Melanie Gárate, Climate Resilience Manager from the Mystic River Watershed Association.
“Just as we have adapted to living with snow, we now must prioritize keeping people safe from extreme heat as a top public health concern as climate change alters our daily lives," she noted.