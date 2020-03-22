LAWRENCE — Lawrence has its first case of the coronavirus, according to a Tweet issued by Mayor Dan Rivera around 1 p.m. Sunday. The person who tested positive for the virus is being monitored at home.
In his Tweet Rivera said the individual is being monitored in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health's' guidelines.
The person's family and others who have been in close proximity to the victim are being tested.
