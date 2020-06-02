LAWRENCE - Some 34 people were displaced Tuesday evening after fire ripped through a rooming house on South Broadway.
The American Red Cross was called to assist those impacted by the two-alarm blaze at 86 South Broadway, said Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. and three people were still in the building when firefighters arrived. They were immediately assisted from the building, Moriarty said.
The building is a three-floor "single room occupancy" rooming house, the chief said.
The fire is believed to have started on the first floor but the cause remained under investigation last night by local and state police investigators.
Water and utilities to the building were shut off due to the fire. Damage was estimated at $150,000, Moriarty said.
The chief lauded firefighters' quick work.
"They did an awesome job stopping it," he said.
Firefighters from North Andover, Andover, Methuen, Haverhill, Dracut and Lowell provided mutual aid coverage Tuesday.
The building is owned by W. Martins Realty LLC and valued at $132,900, according to city records.
