LAWRENCE — Behind the daughter’s big musical voice, which is bound for Boston this week on a full-boat, four-year scholarship to the Berklee College of Music, is her mom.
The voice is Jasslyn Rodriguez’s. She’s 18, just graduated from Lawrence High and been singing and dancing and honing show skills from the crib.
Her mom, Quelis Figueroa, likes music but that’s as far as it goes. She kept hearing from other people that her baby girl could sing.
The first time was before she was 2, at a Miley Cyrus concert in Manchester, New Hampshire. Figueroa took her and her older sister, Alondra, and the people all around were turning and looking at Jasslyn.
“She thinks she’s the main act,” the onlookers said.
Figueroa filed the information away, and when her daughter wanted to dance and sing, she let her. She took her to Shawn Terenzi’s School of Dance in Lawrence and Ciara Music Studio in Methuen.
She trained on the classics, and Disney musicals.
Jasslyn sang made up jingles around the house at 6 or 7. One of them must have been in rebellion against the higher education her mom knew as the ticket to a better future.
Jasslyn pranced and sang, “I’m not going to college. I’m going to live in my house with my mom and my boyfriend.” Or something like that.
Rodriguez is going to college, and just got back from a five-week intensive Berklee City Music Boston program, her third in three summers.
Last week, Thursday, she and her mom and a friend of Jasslyn’s sat by the stage at the Campagnone North Common and reflected on Rodriguez’s musical journey.
Nearby, little kids in a city playground program ran around in the grass letting out little kid laughs. On the paved walkway behind the stands older kids popped wheelies and pedaled their bikes.
Figeuroa held her daughter’s white Crocs in one hand and with the other pinned her daughter’s hair from the back as she got ready for pictures.
Rodriguez says she will miss her family but immerse herself in music, music day and night, her lifelong dream.
She’ll live in the heart of campus, the Berklee headquarters, where classes are taught and the cafeteria is near. She wants to record pop, R&B and soul, and to perform.
Figueroa is an attentive mom, and has another daughter enrolled at Bentley College in Waltham studying business.
Figueroa knows the value of direction and goals, having arrived to the United States from the Dominican Republic at 15, with her own mom.
She lived in the Bronx, New York City, until she moved to Lawrence, seeking quiet, at 22. She took classes at Northern Essex Community College and went to work with non-profits and raised her family.
When Jasslyn showed promise but needed technique her mom drove her to Boston on weekends for training, leaving their Lawrence neighborhood of Tower Hill at 9 a.m. and not getting home, sometimes, until 9 p.m.
She trained from 12 years old to 15, from 2017 until COVID, at the Bristol Recording and Voice Studios in Boston.
She learned to sing from her chest and her head, and the difference between the two, and to voice whispers and grit.
She joined chorus and theater programs at the Guilmette Middle School and Lawrence High School, Abbott Lawrence Academy.
When she’s on stage she tends to block out everything but the song or lines or steps.
In April, at a high school rehearsal for the musical “Rent,” she got a text informing her that she had won a Berklee City Music Scholarship.
“I was in shock, no words,” she says.
She immediately told her mom, who was screaming and screaming.
“It’s been a longtime dream of mine and my family,” Rodriguez says.
The family was both hoping for and depending on a scholarship, and they receive it as a blessing.
Berklee City Music, a nonprofit, provides contemporary music education to youth from underserved places and has awarded 274 scholarships worth $33 million.
A look online shows that tuition, room and board at the elite Beklee College of Music will cost about $71,000 in the coming school year.
Rodriguez is walking into Berklee to see and experience what the opportunity brings. She knows this is an exciting time and is eager to sing and learn.
Her mom tells her music can make a meaningful life not just performing but teaching or in other music avenues.
Figueroa worries about the open environment the city presents, with good and bad around each corner.
“She is still a kid,” the mom says.
The mom also knows she has taught her daughter to be aware of her surroundings and to stay focused.
Her daughter is a singer, and Figueora stands behind her.
Editor’s note: This is the first of two stories about Lawrence singers who have won full scholarships to the Berklee College of Music. The second part, on Isabella Morgan, will look at life a few days after she has arrived at the school and her impressions as a college freshman.
