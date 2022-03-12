LAWRENCE — City officials mailed the annual Lawrence census to residents at their homes recently.
Residents are asked to complete the census and return it in the mail in the paid postage envelope, said City Clerk Diane LeBlanc.
It only takes few minutes to complete, officials stressed.
The annual city census allows officials to know where the city is growing and changing. It helps in planning for the future and to make good decisions about using resources for things like public health, education, senior citizen needs, veterans’ benefits, infrastructure, and other forms of community support, LeBlanc said.
She said it's important for everyone to be counted in the census.
"The City Census is used in just about all planning decisions. This helps us to plan for the future and to make the best decisions in utilizing resources in such areas as; public health, education sector, senior citizen needs, veterans’ benefits, infrastructure, and other forms of community support. It also allows city planners to assess changes in the quality of housing and related facilities, and plan for future housing and business needs," said Mayor Brian DePena.
LeBlanc noted the annual city census is different from the federal census that is done every 10 years but it is just as important.
She also emphasized that the form must be signed before it is mailed back or they will not be able to process it.
“ It is critical for our residents to assist the city in compiling an accurate count of our residents. By doing so, it allows city leaders like myself to see the growth in our city, assist us with finding funds for community programs, analyze how we use our resources and develop our beautiful city in a cultural, diverse, and inclusive manner," said Martha Velez, Director of Human Services for the City and lifelong resident of Lawrence.
If you did not receive your city census, or if you have questions or need help filling it out, contact the city’s elections division at (978) 620-3290.
You can also contact The Center — aka the Senior Center — at (978) 620-3540 for assistance.