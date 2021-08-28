LAWRENCE — A U.S. service member from Lawrence was among 13 members of the military killed in a suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, the mayor confirmed late Friday night.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said in a statement he was in touch with the woman’s family. Vasquez would not confirm her identity.
Other local, state and federal officials either could not confirm her identity or could not be reached late Friday night.
The suicide bomber entered an already chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghans brought on by the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the country after a 20-year occupation.
The explosion detonated through a crowd outside the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport, where would-be refugees were seeking passage out of the country and being screened by the military.
The blast killed 13 U.S. service members including 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army solder.
Another 170 people were killed and 200 injured by the attack, The New York Times reported. Fifteen more U.S. service members were wounded.
The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility.
“We are heartbroken by the death of the servicemen and women due to the bombing in Kabul this week,” Vasquez said in his statement. “I and the city of Lawrence are particularly saddened that one of those brave souls was a daughter of our city.
“I have been in touch with the family of the Lawrencian killed in action to extend mine and my family’s most sincere condolences, and offer all of the aid that my administration can provide as they grieve this great loss,” he said. “At this time, the family’s most immediate wish is to be given privacy and that their loved one be recognized as the hero that she was.”
Earlier Friday, in Milan, Ohio, just a few miles south of Lake Erie, a school district confirmed that a 22-year-old alumnus was among the U.S. service members killed.
USA Today reported that Maxton “Max” Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was “a wonderful son who loved his family, his community and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy,” according to a statement released by the Navy on behalf of his family.
The U.S. military said Friday it had conducted a retaliatory drone strike against an Islamic State "planner" of the suicide bombing, apparently killing that person.