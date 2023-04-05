BOSTON — A registered sex offender from Lawrence was sentenced to more than 25 years in federal prison after his conviction for sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl.
Irvin Abreu, 38, was sentenced to 315 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. In April 2022, Abreu pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children, according to information released by the Department of Justice.
“Upon being released from custody for enticing a 15-year-old child, Mr. Abreu – a registered sex offender – immediately began to sexualize and harm another child. His victim was even younger this time at 12 years old. This recidivist is a predator who has repeatedly sought out to harm innocent children and rob them of their childhood. He is a danger to our society and remains exactly where he belongs – behind bars and away from our children. We commend the victim’s mother for reporting this predator’s exploitation and harm of her child so swiftly,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.
“Abreu is a registered sex offender who went on to offend again, sexually abusing a child and documenting the abuse by producing child exploitation material. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners whose vigilance and collaboration brought this case to our attention and has resulted in this significant sentence,” said Michael J. Krol, Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England.
Two months after being released from state custody and placed on probation for the exploitation of a 15-year-old girl, Abreu met a 12-year-old girl on the internet, groomed her and had sex with her on more than one occasion, documenting the sexual abuse in videos and photographs, according to the DOJ.
The victim’s mother discovered communications between them and immediately reported the matter to local police, authorities said.
Forensic analysis of Abreu’s phone revealed photos, videos and text messages, including imagery depicting his sexual abuse of and sexualized communications with the victim, according to the DOJ statement.
Additionally, Abreu’s internet history revealed searches for elementary schools in Lawrence and an internet search for “what does pedophile mean," authorities said.
Lawrence police and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office assisted with the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the DOJ.
