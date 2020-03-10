LAWRENCE - Out of an abundance of caution, Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Lawrence has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, officials announced Tuesday morning.
The parade was scheduled to step off on March 14 at 1 p.m. with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh serving as parade grand marshal.
Mayor Daniel Rivera announced the cancellation and noted there have been "zero confirmed cases" of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Essex County.
"The decision to cancel the parade is being made out of an abundance of caution in an effort to keep residents of Lawrence and the Greater Merrimack Valley safe and healthy," Rivera said in a statement.
Revived by Rivera during his first term as city mayor, the St. Patrick's Day parade has previously been postponed due to poor weather.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
