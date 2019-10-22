METHUEN — A Lawrence teenager was arrested in Methuen on Monday night after police received a 911 call about a home invasion on Swan Street, according to Chief Joseph Solomon.
A woman who lives at the home told police she heard a knock at the front door about 9:48 p.m. and saw two teenage boys standing there.
She told police one of the boys demanded to speak to her son, a juvenile, who he knows.
One of the boys, 16, is now facing charges accusing him of pushing past the woman and running with his cohort to the son's bedroom, where he coerced him into a fight.
The boys ran away when the woman announced that she called police, Solomon said.
No injuries were reported.
Methuen police established a perimeter and requested a K-9 unit to come to the scene, Solomon said.
He said the dogs led police to a residence in Lawrence, where the teen was found and arrested.
"The incident appears to stem from an earlier altercation," a statement from Solomon reads. "The parties are known to each other."
The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence Juvenile Court. He is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, as well as assault and battery.