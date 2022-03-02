LAWRENCE — The indoor mask mandate is being lifted Friday in a city once listed as a red zone with some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Mayor Brian DePena said Lawrence's COVID-19 case count and positivity metrics have declined sharply since a spike due to the omicron variant that started in December 2021.
"We went from over 1,000 cases in one day in early January to an average of four cases a day this past week," DePena said, in a statement.
"Although the risk is not over, the suspension of the mask order will allow individuals and businesses to choose the health mitigation that is best for them and their families," he said.
Over the past few months, access to testing and vaccination was boosted "in an effort to saves the lives of our vulnerable population, protect our school children and keep our economy open and growing," DePena said.
It's unclear if masks will still be required in Lawrence Public Schools after March 4. Members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education are expected to meet late Thursday morning to discuss the issue.
Board of Health Director Mike Armano said youth vaccination rates in Lawrence still lag behind other communities. The city does lead the Merrimack Valley in vaccination rates for those 30 years old and older, however, he said.
"Vaccination remains the cost effective prevention against serious illness, hospitalization and death," said Armano. He urged all residents to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
"It's important that residents remain vigilant when around unvaccinated and vulnerable populations," Armano said.
