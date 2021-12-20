LAWRENCE — Gov. Charlie Baker will visit the city in early 2022 as a host of city officials are formally sworn in.
The city's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St.
Baker has confirmed that he will attend, said City Clerk Diane Leblanc on Monday.
City councilors and School Committee members will be sworn into office during the ceremony.
New Mayor Brian DePena was already sworn in during a Nov. 12 ceremony.
DePena defeated interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez by a 6,093 to 5,338 vote. Vasquez became interim mayor in December 2020 after former Mayor Daniel Rivera left office for a state job.
The following officials will be sworn in on Jan. 3:
- Lawrence City Council, Councilors At Large: Ana Levy, Pavel Payano and Celina Reyes
- District Councilors: Maria D. De La Cruz, District A, Estela A. Reyes, District B, Gregory Delrosario, District C, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, District D, Stephany Infante, District E, and Marc L. Laplante, District F.
- Lawrence School Committee: Threicy Soto, District A, Santiago Reyes Cruz, District B, Lenin Roa, District C, Joshua Alba, District D, Patricia M. Mariano, District E, Jonathan Guzman, District F.
- Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: Leo L. Lamontagne, Vivian E. Marmol and Zoila Disla.
