LAWRENCE — The city's website and computer systems are currently down, according to a statement made Saturday afternoon
"Early this morning we were made aware of an event that has resulted in technical difficulties and disruption to multiple city technology services," Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Saturday. "It appears that these disruptions are the result of malicious activity, the scope of which is not yet determined."
The issues are only affecting the city's municipal functions, like the website and email system. People can still contact the police and fire departments by calling 9-1-1, Vasquez said in his statement.
The schools are also not affected by the technology issues at this time.
"We have already aggressively begun working with law enforcement and experts to confirm the nature and the scope of the incident and to implement a mitigation and response plan," Vasquez said. "Since this morning, members of our administration have been working diligently around the clock to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will provide you with additional information as the investigation progresses and relevant information is learned."
