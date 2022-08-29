The Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations will soon hear complaints filed against the Andover Education Association by the Andover School Committee for what court documents call “a refusal to bargain collectively in good faith with the Employer.”
The hearing will take place on September 14, said Matt Bach, president of the AEA.
The lawsuit was first filed against the AEA, which represents numerous Andover Public School employees, by the committee on June 21 and argues that the union refused to bargain collectively in good faith by advocating for an article, that was voted on by residents during a Special Town Meeting and then following up when the article was passed, that would have given a cash stipend to certain educational professionals including those represented by the union.
The dispute comes a few months after the School Committee and the Andover Assistants’ Organization, a union under the AEA, reached an agreement regarding the contract for Instructional Assistants which according to the contract found on the school systems website amounted to an hourly wage of between $19.26 and $28.60 for the upcoming 2022/2023 school year.
The article at Special Town Meeting stipulated a “one-time pandemic stipend and retention premium” of $800 to education support professionals including educational assistants, food service workers and custodians.
On July 5 the lawyers for the AEA filed a motion to dismiss the claims against them. Bach said that while members of the union did speak in support of the article, they hold the right to do so.
“We informed our members, as it is our right, that this article was being considered, and that they should advocate for it, and we advocated for it as well.” Bach said “We don’t give up our freedom of speech on matters of public concern just because the school committee doesn’t agree with us.”
Also mentioned in court documents and in a response over email from Andover School Committee Chair Susan McCready was an attempt by the AEA to follow up once the article passed.
“The AEA followed up with a letter that was under the guise of a bargaining request that the Committee “bargain” the Article based on the fact that it had been adopted by the Special Town Meeting,” McCready said.
McCready added that while the AEA also forwarded identical letters from two other school unions, the other two unions were not being named in the suit because they hadn’t “conducted a campaign to use Special Town Meeting to obtain a stipend payment for their members.”
McCready also says she believes the article was passed due to lobbying efforts by the AEA.
“Only a few weeks after signing the AEA collective bargaining agreement in mid-March, the AEA began a full-scale public campaign urging town residents to vote for this article, which narrowly passed due to those efforts. The AEA did this despite public notice that its actions were unlawful.” McCready said.
The complaint is also not against any individual members, added McCready.
“Any individuals were entitled as residents to speak as individuals for or against any article at the Special Town Meeting, regardless of whether or not they are also employees represented by the AEA.” McCready said.
In addition to filling the lawsuit McCready said the School Committee has no plans to comply with the article.
“Consistent with what Town Counsel stated during Special Town Meeting, the School Committee has no plans to enforce Article One in any way. The committee intends to continue to comply fully with its statutory obligation to negotiate in good faith on the terms and conditions of employment for school employees and expects the AEA to do the same without using Town Meeting to achieve objectives outside of the legally required collective bargaining negotiations process,” McCready said.
