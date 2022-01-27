LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries recently appointed Lawrence native Carmen H. Vega as its new executive director.
Vega says she is a Lawrencian through and through and is not unfamiliar with the struggles the guests of Lazarus House face on a daily basis. She was raised in this community, attended middle and high school in Lawrence, and after earning a Bachelor’s degree from Mount Washington College, a Master’s in Education from Cambridge College and getting her LMHC licensure, she settled in Lawrence with her husband and children.
“We are all only one life event away from homelessness or food insecurity," Vega said. "We don’t judge. We welcome, we love, and we support.”
“We are thrilled that Carmen, who has been serving most recently as program director of Capernaum Place, has accepted the call to continue her service and leadership at Lazarus House Ministries as executive director," said Board President Rick Crowley. "Her most recent thoughtful response and action plan to navigate the COVID crisis at the shelter and within the ministry showed her ability to quickly address and adapt as things were rapidly changing – always with our guests at the forefront."
Vega was raised in the Hancock Housing Projects where her family, friends, and neighbors all struggled with the issues seen in a typical urban city — some of the same hardships that the families who are served at Lazarus House are working hard to overcome.
"Raised by a single mom that lost her job due to lack of reliable childcare, I was brought up to be a woman of my word," she said. "My mom taught me that my word was worth more than money because people could then trust me and rely on me. I think my lived experience has provided a solid foundation to serve families and individuals struggling with food insecurity, poverty, and homelessness with compassion.”
To contact Vega, send email to Cvega@lazarushouse.org or call 978-269-5223.
Scholarship opportunity
ANDOVER — The Andover Republican Town Committee is offering its first $750 scholarship, which is open to all graduating high school seniors from Andover who will be attending college this fall. Being a Republican is not a requirement. This is a non-partisan scholarship intended to promote higher education and help to offset student expenses. The recipient must be accepted by a college/university by May 15.
Applicants are required to write an essay answering the prompt: “What the American Flag Means to Me.” No financial information is necessary. This is not a need-based scholarship. Scholarship flyers with instructions are available in the guidance office of Andover High School, but are also available to seniors from Andover who attend high school at a private school or are homeschooled. To request an application, email Betsy Streeter at bes922@yahoo.com. A completed application and essay must be received no later than midnight on March 15.
The scholarship recipient may be honored at a scholarship ceremony at Andover High in May. Presentation of the award will take place on or near Flag Day, June 14, at a committee meeting. The $750 check will be made out to the recipient’s college of choice.
Library programs are virtual and in person
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual and in person programs. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Register for children’s programs at haverhillpl.org/kids. To protect patrons and staff, the library requires masks for indoor programs for all patrons ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Feb. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Black Oscars: from Mammy to Minny, What the Academy Awards tell us about African Americans, via Zoom.
Feb.3 from 6 to 8 p.m.: Make Valentine's Day cards to be delivered to area nursing homes.
Feb.12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Drop-In Crafting Club
Feb.17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Virtual Open Mic Night
Feb.23 from 7 to 8 p.m.: The power of protest images in the Black freedom struggle, via Zoom
Feb.24 and March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Self-healing workshop
Feb.24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Forensic science roadshow
Feb.28 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Virtual lavender bath salt craft
Every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m., the library offers homework help for all subjects in English and in Spanish for ages 8 to 12.