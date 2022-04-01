NICOLE WIGGINS
Age: 23
Residence: Storrs, Conn.
Hometown: Methuen
How did you get into running in the first place?:
"I started long distance running when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. I played soccer and basketball in High School at Central Catholic and played club basketball during my undergraduate career at UConn, but I never ran more than 5k at one time. When schools went virtual, I went home to Methuen. One of my sisters, Alli, also came home to Methuen from NYC. Alli, along with my sister Jess, ran the Boston Marathon in 2019. She was still running often and I slowly started to join her. Eventually we were running together daily and I haven’t looked back."
What are you goals for running?:
"My main running goal currently is to run a sub one-hour, 45-minute half marathon, which means I would run a sub-8 minute miles for the entire 13.1 mile run. I ran a 1-hour, 49 minute half marathon just last month. I also hope to run a marathon with my Dad."
What has training been like? The toughest part?:
"I have been extremely lucky that I got through peak training without any serious injuries. During the peak cycle, it was extremely rewarding running a distance personal record every week as my long run. I run about 4 times a week and cross train two times a week. I also ran the NYC half marathon as a training run, which was really fun to see my hard work paying off as I set a personal record. As I am still in graduate school full time at UConn, the toughest part has been doing my long runs by myself. It is a lot easier to run significant distances with others."
Tell me about the charity and your connection:
"I am running for the Lazarus House Ministries located in Lawrence. The Lazarus House serves individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity. The Lazarus House has been a part of my life ever since I was little, as my parents had my three sisters and I volunteer at the food pantry as a family. In addition, the Lazarus House's Emergency Shelter is right across the street from my former high school, Central Catholic. Central does a ton of fundraising events and projects that benefit the Lazarus House. It was extremely impactful to grow up witnessing the amazing things that the Lazarus House does for individuals and families in my community."
How can people donate?:
People can donate through my "Given Gain" link: https://www.givengain.com/ap/nicole-wiggins-raising-funds-for-lazarus-house-ministries/#donations.
You also can donate by writing and mailing a check to the Lazarus House at 412 Hampshire St, Lawrence, MA, 01841, but just make sure to add a note that the check is for my fundraiser. I appreciate any and all support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.