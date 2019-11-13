LONDONDERRY — Leach Library on Mammoth Road hosts a "Beginning Harmonica Workshop" on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the library's lower level meeting room.
The workshop is led by Mike and Beverly Rogers who have performed together for more than 25 years as one half of the group "Salt River." The couple are music educators and offer harmonica workshops, teaching songs and techniques as well as providing harmonicas for students to play.
The workshop will feature basic techniques and easy blues songs. Participants will be able to keep a harmonica following the program. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Seating is limited to the first 90 participants.
Festival of Trees drop off extended
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum's Festival of Trees has extended the days and times for dropping off donations of trees, wreaths and centerpieces to include Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-374-4626.
Parking ban begins in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — On street parking is prohibited overnight between midnight to 6 a.m. starting Friday for winter. Anytime there is more than 3 inches of snow accumulation, the parking ban will also be in effect.
Salem Police and the Department of Public Works are enforcing the ban together to ensure the streets can be cleared of snow in a timely manner. There will be warnings given as the parking ban goes into effect. Information will be passed out to cars parked on the streets from Nov. 15 through Nov. 22. Starting Nov. 22, cars parked on the street during bans will receive warnings through Nov. 30. From Dec. 1 through April 15, the parking ban will be in full effect.
Educator of the Year program is Tuesday
HAVERHILL — Tickets are still available to the Haverhill YMCA's 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St.
During the event, John Katsaros and Fantini Bakery will be recognized for their commitment to the community.
Educator of the Year nominees are: Katherine Giarrusso, Kerri Alves, Beverly DeSalvo, Dinorah Peralta, Noreen Carifio, Kelley Shea, Jennifer Gagnon, Melinda Mellor, Erin MacKay, Chantal Alder, JoAnn Attwood, Katelyn Watts, Daniela Murphy, Lindsey Chastney, Victoria Kelley, Jennifer Davoli, Jennifer Rubera, Neil Wilkins, Crystal White, Sara Hastings, Cara Labelle, Nancy Burke, Jonathan Warne and Heather Cote.
Tickets, at $40 each, include dinner. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Please RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
North Andover Santa Parade looking for participants
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Festival Committee is looking for participants for the North Andover Santa Parade, to be held Saturday, Nov. 30, stepping off at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., at noon. Interested parties can contact NAfescom@gmail.com.