METHUEN — Yard waste pick-up started Tuesday, after the City Council approved $100,000 to pay for it.
They voted for that sum at a special meeting on May 25, which was called to resolve a problem that started in mid-April, when collection of leaves, twigs and weeds normally begins.
Department of Public Works Director Patrick Bower said the delay was caused by a failure to strike a deal to buy a truck that his department had been renting.
The city also attempted to rent another packer garbage truck, but backed out of that arrangement when it became apparent that the vehicle wouldn’t be available until the end of June.
The new pick-up service will be provided by E.L. Harvey, which already collects trash in Methuen and was the only firm to make a bid on leaf collection, Bower said.
Bags of yard waste will be picked up on the same days that recycling is collected over an eight-week period, which will provide each resident with three collections.
People can put out as much material as they have collected from their yards to date, Bower said. They can put those materials out in barrels so long as yard waste stickers are affixed to them in a readily visible spot. “As long as it’s obvious,” he said.
The stickers will be mailed to residents who request them from the DPW at 978-983-8545. Bower said stickers would also be available in the tunnel inside the main entrance to City Hall.
The $100,000 that Mayor Neil Perry and Bower requested for the service was transferred to solid waste expenses from free cash, and was classified as an Emergency Preamble Request.
This drew an objection from Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, who questioned whether collecting leaves can be defined as an emergency.
But City Solicitor Ken Rossetti defended the move, saying that piles of yard waste spilling into the street created a traffic hazard, in addition to posing a fire danger.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey also said that it was necessary to invoke emergency terms to guarantee that the funding would be available immediately. Otherwise, she said, she would have to delay the start of pick-up until June 6.
“I can’t in good conscience execute a contract that I’m not sure is funded, which is why we brought forward the EPA tonight,” Duprey said. “I can’t give director Bower the go-ahead to have them start on Tuesday if I don’t know we have funding for the contract.”
Councilor Steve Saba and Finocchiaro said that the delay in providing this service seems to be a chronic problem from year to year, and wondered if there was a way to prevent if from happening in the future.
When Saba asked whether Methuen’s procurement department was “dropping the ball” when it came to finding a truck, Mayor Neil Perry objected, saying that “the procurement group did a good job” identifying options for the city.
Perry said that buying vehicles such as packer trucks is difficult because they are in short supply. He gave the example of an ambulance that the city received a few weeks ago, which was paid for out of a Capital Improvement Plan in 2021.
“I don’t want people believing these trucks are readily available,” Perry said.
Duprey said she contacted the purchasing director during the meeting to say that inquiries about a new truck “need to go out next week,” so that they can be prepared for leaf pick-up in the fall. A new packer truck costs around $300,000, and would be staffed by DPW employees for leaf collection.
“I would say if we don’t have a solid plan by the end of July, then we need to pivot,” Duprey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.