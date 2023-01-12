HAVERHILL — The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill announced it is disbanding after more than 15 years of providing voter services to Haverhill and neighboring communities.
The League, founded in 2007, covered the communities of Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland, and Merrimac. After several years of declining membership and financial difficulties, the League voted unanimously to disband at its last meeting on Jan. 11.
“While we are sad at the outcome, we are proud of all the League has been able to accomplish,” League President Josiah Morrow said after the vote. “Given the challenges we faced in continuing as an organization, disbandment was the only possible choice, but the legacy of the League will live on in all of the great work we have done in the communities we serve.”
Highlights of the League's history include hosting a candidate forum for every Haverhill municipal election since 2007; the Suffragette March in October 2019 commemorating a century of women having the vote; the “Women in Power” display in the windows of Harbor Place throughout March 2021; registering new citizens as voters at naturalization events in Lowell, and providing scholarships to local high school graduates.
Those interested in being involved with the League of Women Voters in Massachusetts can join another local league, or the state league as a member-at-large.
Online talk on famous songwriters planned
NORTH ANDOVER — Stevens Memorial Library will host an online presentation of "That 60s Pop Sound – Stories from the Brill Building with Vinnie Bruno" Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
The presentation will focus on songwriters, including Burt Bacharach, Carole King and Neil Sedaka, responsible for creating the extraordinary soundtrack that not only defined an era but whose influence remains 50 years later.
Registration is available online at stevensmemlib.org under the Calendar tab. Registrants will receive the Zoom link via email.
Volunteers needed for flag retrieval at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
NORTH ANDOVER — The Veterans Services Department is seeking volunteers for flag retrieval at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 616 Waverly Road.
The flag retrieval will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.
For more information, email veterans@northandoverma.gov.
Ranger Marching Band fundraiser
METHUEN — The Irish Cottage at 17 Branch St. will host a fundraiser for the Methuen High School Marching Band Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 10 p.m., when 20% of both dine-in and take-out bills will go to the band. Diners need to present a flyer to their server. Flyers are available from Gerard Donahue at gjdstar@yahoo.com. Alcohol is not included. The restaurant will also contribute $1 per guest that evening to the band.
Plaistow seeking Old Home Day volunteers
PLAISTOW — The town announced its 2023 Old Home Day will be held Saturday, June 17, and is planning ahead by asking for volunteers.
Those interested in volunteering on the day of the event should contact the Old Home Day Committee through its Facebook page at facebook.com/PlaistowOldHomeDay.
Women's City Club to meet
HAVERHILL — The art of paper folding will be presented by the Women’s City Club of Haverhill during the club's Jan. 17 meeting.
Michael Lafosse and Richard Alexander will present Origami is Not Just For Kids. Members will learn how to create art through paper folding, a fun way to express creativity. Members will see and learn how to make a delicate sculpture of their own.
The club meets monthly from September through June at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:20 p.m. and meetings begin at 1 p.m. Coffee and refreshments are served at each meeting. Guests are asked to pay a $4 donation.
Women from throughout the Merrimack Valley are welcome to join the club and stop by and enjoy a meeting. Questions can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com. Questions about origami can be emailed to michael@origamido.com.
