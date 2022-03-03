The League of Women Voters is holding a North Andover Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 on the second floor of the North Andover CAM Community Media Center at 70 Main St.
Kevin Dube and Joseph Hicks, who are vying for an open seat on the School Committee, will participate in the event. So also will Rosemary Connelly Smedile, who is running unopposed to retain her seat on the Select Board.
Stephen Long, the sole candidate for a seat on the North Andover Housing Authority, will take part in the forum as well. All the candidates will make opening statements and respond to questions.
The town election will be held on March 29, and the last day to register to vote is Wednesday, March 9. The Town Clerk’s office will be open that day for registration from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or residents can register online at www.registertovotema.com. For more information on registration call the Town Clerk’s office at 978-688-9501.
North Andover Candidates’ Night is free, and parking is available on the street and behind the building.
Anyone attending in person may submit questions on cards at the beginning of the event. Questions may also be emailed in advance, or during the event by anyone watching at home, to LWVANAQuestions@gmail.com.
The event will be broadcast live by North Andover Community Access and Media on channel 24 on Verizon cable television, and channel 22 on Comcast. Viewers can also watch online at northandovercam.org/cam-access/watch-live.