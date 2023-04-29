The man for whom the Leahy School is named lived in a period of extraordinary change in Lawrence and Capt. Francis M. Leahy’s life reflected it.
Born July 18, 1889 in Lawrence, Leahy was 29 years old when he was killed in 1918 fighting in WWI. In his lifetime, Lawrence’s population more than doubled, soaring to 94,000 residents.
His home city’s manufacturing base exploded. Its immigrant workforce arose in a historic textile strike. Also, with the rest of the nation, it transitioned to modern modes of living ushered in by electric power, telephones and automobile travel.
The city also updated and enlarged its schools and sent soldiers overseas to fight in the Great War, as America asserted itself as a rising power on the world stage.
Leahy was a Wetherbee School graduate and lived at 55 Chester St. in Lawrence, according to the WWI Project, presented by Pat Mariano and posted on the Lawrence History Center’s website.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1907 and was sent to the Philippines, and, later, in 1916, was sent to the Mexican border.
He also served with the state militia and patrolled Lawrence during the Great Strike of 1912, later known as the Bread and Roses strike.
He became a Washington Mill inspector and married and, in 1917, re-enlisted for WWI.
He was killed July 24, 1918 during the Chateau Thierry Campaign in Epied, France, when a German artillery shell struck his back and tore through his chest.
The Aug. 2, 1918 edition of The Evening Tribune reported his death in a large headline and multiple stories.
One of them noted he was the 39th soldier and first officer from Lawrence killed in the Great War.
A story published in the Stars and Stripes military news publication stated that Leahy’s final words were to the next in command: “Lt. Hansen, the command is forward. See the boys through.”
The Leahy school opened in 1922, named in him memory.
