HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm will hold Tattersall Farm Day Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The farm is at 542 North Broadway. Rain Date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
This New England-style cultural and educational event is for people of all ages. Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available from the Chicken Connection in Plaistow and True North Brewery. Haverhill’s own meteorologist, Matt Noyes, will be there to answer weather-related questions.
Admission is $10 per adult, and free for children 16 and under. Admission includes one free pony ride and hayride for children.
For more information, including vendor participation, visit www.tattersallfarm.com/2022-farm-day.html.
Whittier Birthplace announces lecture series
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace will present several virtual lectures via Zoom.
On Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., Joanie DiMartino, executive director of the Prudence Crandall Museum, will discuss the 19th Century Canterbury Female Boarding School for African-American Girls.
On Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., Jane Bowers, curator of the Wenham Museum, will discuss Whittier’s poem, “The Witch of Wenham” and the real witch trials that inspired it.
On Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
This program is supported by a grant from the Bridge Street Fund, a special initiative of Mass Humanities.
Registration is required at whittierbirthplace.org/events.
Art Auction, Venetian Carnival
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will hold its 21st Annual Art Auction & Venetian Carnival, Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The night of entertainment and art supports the NAA’s mission and the Newburyport Art community’s needs.
Join the Newburyport Art community for an evening of competitive bidding, live painting by artist Alan Bull, a raffle, Joy Nest cocktails, show-stopping artwork, and more. For tickets or more information visit https://newburyportart.org/auction for auction admission and raffle. General admission is $100.
Octoberfest on tap
HAVERHILL — The Exchange Clubs of the Merrimack Valley will hold an Octoberfest event Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Crescent Yacht Club in Haverhill.
Tickets, $40 in advance or $45 at the door are available at www.driveagainstchildabuse.org. Tickets include three beer tickets, a mug and live music.
This event benefits the Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center, one of 75 National Exchange Club centers that practice the Exchange Parent Aide model and the only one in Massachusetts.
The prevention of child abuse is the Exchange Club’s national project.
