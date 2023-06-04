HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a free Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St. This event is presented by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, Greater Haverhill Foundation and NECC.
This event is for small manufacturers but is also open to the public.
Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center, and is expanding its Ward Hill Business Park, already home to many manufacturers.
Hear from CEOs, leaders and practitioners in industry, academia, and government about industry needs for smart manufacturing and how to build safe, profitable, and sustainable factories of the future. Special focus will be on Gov. Maura Healey’s climate technology development plans.
There is no cost for admission, but please register online at tinyurl.com/mr26phk8.
Fraud prevention program
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Fraud Risks and Prevention Networking breakfast with Cambridge Trust on Tuesday, June 13, from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St.
Learn how you can better protect yourself and your business from check, wire and ACH fraud and how to identify common scams.
Guest speaker is FBI agent Chris Gianajura.
Admission is free and includes a complimentary breakfast. For more information or to register visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Annual golf tournament
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.
Early bird pricing until June 16 is $200 single, $800 for a foursome and $1,100 for a featured foursome. A lobster and steak dinner follows the event. To sponsor a veteran or first responder email info@haverhillchamber.com.
For more information or to register visit haverhillchamber.com.
Bethany gets grant
HAVERHILL — Bethany Community Services has been awarded a Cummings Grant of $75,000 that will be disbursed over three years.
Bethany Communities operates Merrivista, Mission Towers and Phoenix Row apartments. With both independent and assisted living options available, nearly 400 senior residents call a Bethany community home, and enjoy the benefits of supportive services, affordable nutritious meals and transportation and a diverse range of engaging activities and events.
“With support from Cummings Foundation we will now be able to provide an added supportive service, with the Club Connection Memory Café,” said Jered Stewart, president and CEO of Bethany Community Services. This memory café will provide a safe and interactive environment for our residents and allow them to continue to age in community with dignity.”
The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 1,500 previous recipients, is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
For more information contact Beth Grady at 978-374-2160 or email at bgrady@bethanycommunities.org.
Business networking event
AMESBURY — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a “Know Your Neighbor” business networking mixer Tuesday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Studios 15, 6 Chestnut St., Suite 214, Amesbury.
Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and include beverages and appetizers, and a door prize raffle.
To register or for more information visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Psychological Center gets 2 grants
LAWRENCE — The Psychological Center Inc. announced it has received a three-year, $24,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Essex County and a $600,000 in grant funding from the Cummings Foundation.
The Women’s Fund grant will support a program called “Continuing a Journey to Resiliency Through Trauma-Informed Care” at Pegasus House; and Women’s View, which serve women suffering from substance use disorder as they seek to rebuild their lives.
Since 2003, The Women’s Fund has donated more than $3 million to Essex County organizations offering gender-specific programs for women and girls.
The Psychological Center will also receive $600,000 in grant funding from the Cummings Foundation over 10 years to support its general operations, including Women’s View, Pegasus House and Daybreak Shelter in Lawrence.
“I was left speechless when I learned about our 10 year award,” said CEO Carina Pappalardo. “Operating three unique nonprofit programs in today’s economy takes a lot of creativity. Rises in the cost of food, gas, utilities, staffing, supplies, renovations, and other program expenses affect us in a different way than some other businesses. We do not pass on any costs.”
The Cummings Foundation has awarded $480 million to greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s grant winners is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
