KINGSTON — A meditation course will take place beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and run weekly to Oct. 18, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
The free, five-week class. Participants are asked to commit to the full five-week class at registration.
The evening class will provide participants with skills and techniques to develop a daily meditation practice. Participants will be introduced to the art of centering and mindfulness using a number of techniques. These skills will help develop more positive emotions which can result in a clearer sense of well being.
Kiranada Sterling Benjamin, a local mediator of 38 years, has volunteered to run this program.
Class size is limited and a waiting list will form quickly so call or visit the Kingston Community Library to register.
On Sept. 26, arrive a few minutes early and carry a small cushion or couch pillow for comfort. Instructions and hand-outs will be available each week.
For more information, call the Kingston Community Library at 603-642-3521 or contact Benjamin at 603-580-3779, kiranada03848@gmail.com.
Classic car show comes to Newton
NEWTON — A classic car show will take place during Newton's Olde Home Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., behind the Memorial Elementary School, 31 West Main St.
Newton Recreation Commission will host Olde Home Day activities with live bands, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
Cars should arrive by 9:30 a.m.
First place will be voted by attendees in each category.
Send the make and model of the vehicle, the year and your name and email address to peggyconnors33@gmail.com.
For more information, contact recreation@newtonnh.net.
Paddle board yoga class in Sandown
SANDOWN — Sandown Recreation will offer a stand-up paddle board yoga class on Tuesday, August 15, at 6:15 p.m. at Seeley Beach, 25 Pheasant Run Drive.
The class is limited to ten participants. The cost is $40 and includes the paddle board and lifejacket.
To register, visit sandown.recdesk.com/community/program.
Red Cross blood drive in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — The Knights of Columbus Council will hold a Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the meeting room at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Avenue.
Call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter STANNEHAMPSTEAD to schedule an appointment.
A different type of Greek theater
DERRY — The Ovation Theatre Company will present "The Lightning Thief" on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Derry Opera House, 29 W. Broadway.
The musical comedy follows the popular middle-grade book series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and how young demi-god Percy Jackson makes friends and goes on adventures.
Tickets are on sale at ovationtc.com.
Explore ideas of happiness
SANDOWN — Join the Sandown Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m., for the New Hampshire Humanities program, “The Quest for Happiness” at the library, 305 Main St.
Presenter Maria Sanders, a philosophy professor at Plymouth State University, will explores how ideas of happiness have changed in Western civilization through the ages.
Participants will discuss various definitions, current measures for assessing self-reported levels of happiness, specific findings reported as increasing people’s levels of happiness, and happiness projects undertaken by entire communities.
