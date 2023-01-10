NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Old Center Historic District Commission has gained the upper hand in the legal tussle with resident Elaine Finbury, who owns the Grange Building at 3 Great Pond Road.
Finbury, who purchased the property in May 2021, intended to renovate the building, construct three apartments and add half a dozen parking spaces. The parking configuration called for three spaces behind the building and three spaces at the end of the driveway.
The proposal was originally brought before the commission on Sept. 30, 2021.
On April 4, 2022, the commission voted 2-5 against the proposed parking arrangement.
Following the vote, attorney Andrew Caffrey, counsel for Finbury, argued that the commission’s vote was not valid as more than 60 days had passed since the proposal was presented.
The Old Center Bylaws state that the commission must issue a decision within 60 days after a request is received. A time extension is only permitted if the applicant says so in writing. If a decision cannot be made in 60 days and the applicant has not allowed for additional time, the commission is required to issue a certificate of hardship.
According to the bylaws, a certificate of hardship is issued if “conditions affecting the building or structure involved would make failure to approve an application a substantial hardship, financial or otherwise, to the applicant.”
In response, Caffrey filed a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment. The motion contested the timeliness of the commission’s vote and requested a court order requiring the commission to provide Finbury with a certificate of hardship.
According to Westlaw, an online legal research service, a Motion for Partial Summary Judgment is used to resolve “specific claims or defenses” without going to trial.
However, the motion was denied by Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang on Dec. 19, 2022.
In his decision, Lang wrote that Finbury had submitted a new proposal for the Grange Building on Feb. 18, 2022. Therefore, the commission’s vote on April 4 occurred within the 60-day timeframe.
“The court rejects the plaintiff’s argument that she is entitled to a ruling as a matter of law,” Lang wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.