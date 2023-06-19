David Lee had a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado since about 2015. While setting up his business at 160 Merrimack St. in Methuen, he used the truck every day. Later it stayed stationary and was used for plowing-purposes primarily.
Until one day it was gone.
For over six years now, Lee has been accusing Valley Towing of taking his truck, selling it and salvaging it without permission.
Lee’s case, which was originally filed and dismissed in 2017, has returned to court and was supposed to be in front of the magistrate at Lawrence District Court this past Thursday. It will be continued for about six weeks, with no date set yet, according to Police Chief Scott McNamara.
“It’s simply because the alleged victim in that case asked for it to be reconsidered,” McNamara said. “We’re presenting it to the court magistrate and from there the court.”
On May 26, 2017, Officer Michael Havey, Jr. was dispatched to Lee’s house. He noted in his police Legal dispute over towed truck stretches into sixth year that there were leaves and dirt that appeared to have a truck dragged through them.
Havey talked with Ronald Parrino, the owner of Valley Towing and Lee’s neighbor. Perrino admitted in the police report to have towed the truck, stating that people had used the truck as a ladder to jump the fence and take items from cars on his lot. One of Parrino’s workers told the officer that Parrino did not have permission to tow the truck.
“He had the ability to tow it. He could have moved it just two spots over,” Lee said. “I would’ve probably never known.”
On the night of the incident, Parrino told Havey that the truck was locked at another lot and would be returned the following Tuesday.
Upon return, Lee told Havey that the truck was stripped of many of its belongings. The truck had a dishwasher and oven in its bed when it was towed, which no longer were with it. The truck was no longer able to run, pieces were missing from the dashboard, tires were switched and parts like the spark plug were disconnected.
Havey’s report goes on to mention that the truck was brought to George Dufour at his auto corporation, Fram’s. Dufour said he obtained paperwork for the truck and had discussed with Parrino about scrapping a list of cars, which included Lee’s. The agreement was typical for the two throughout their business relationship.
Parrino later called Dufour to stop scrapping Lee’s truck, claiming there was never an agreement. Dufour told Havey in his police report that he bought all of the other cars on Parrino’s original list.
Lee’s suit is part of a long string of cases against Valley Towing, at 150 Merrimack St., as they face allegations of involuntary towing and faulty charges. It also follows the coattails of an April class action for those affected by inappropriate towing since Aug. 6, 2014, requiring Valley Towing to pay a settlement of $60,000.
Lee is seeking approximately $5,000, which his car was worth. He said he turned down the $750 Parrino keeps offering. He asked for the same amount in 2017, but the judge at the time found there to be no probable cause against Parrino.
“Being six years later and knowing him to not be reasonable, I told Chief McNamara that I want full price,” Lee said.
Lee and Parrino had no interactions prior to the 2017 incident.
“I minded my business. I had no interaction with him,” Lee said. “There was no need to.”
Last year, the Methuen Police Department suspended its service agreement with the towing company pending an investigation into the complaints.
