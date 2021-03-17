One of the greatest inspirational people in Massachusetts, Dick Hoyt, reportedly passed away at 80 years old in his sleep this morning.
Hoyt made a name for himself and family as part of the incredible Dick and Rick Hoyt team that ran the Boston Marathon and later was a mainstay at the Feaster Five Road Race every Thanksgiving morning in Andover.
Hoyt, who grew up in North Reading, began pushing his son Ricky, who had cerebral palsy, in 1977. Rick, 59, had asked his dad about running a race together, via wheelchair.
Since then they have become world travelers competing together in marathons (72) and triathlons (257).
"Rick is my hero," said dad at a Feaster Five Road Race. "Whenever I am struggling, and trust me that happens a lot, I just look over at Rick and see his smile. The pain eventually goes away."
The Hoyts are past recipients of ESPN's Jimmy V Award for inspiration and perseverance.
Dick Hoyt retired as a full time racer with Rick in 2014, with a Methuen man, Brian Lyons taking over the lead role. Lyons has since passed away.
"This is very sad news," said Dave McGillivray, the long-time Boston Marathon and Feaster Five race director, a close friend. "Devastating. Dick was invincible."