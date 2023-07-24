BOSTON — Legislative staffers are renewing a push on Beacon Hill to unionize, with support from top Democrats and labor leaders, which comes a year after a similar effort to organize was scuttled by House and Senate leaders.
A Democratic proposal backed by about two dozen House and Senate lawmakers calls for changing state law to authorize legislative staffers to form and join unions to negotiate for better pay and improved working conditions.
Backers of the effort say legislative staffers, who frequently work on labor rights issues, are be entitled to the same collective bargaining rights as other state workers.
“Right now, we have a group of people who are asking for a seat at the table,” said state Sen. John Keenan, D-Quincy, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said during a live streamed briefing on Monday. “It’s only fair and right that they have it.”
Last year, a group of Senate aides announced their intent to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2222 as part of a broader effort to address low pay, expanded benefits and other labor-related issues.
But the effort was blocked by a gray area of state law that effectively prohibits them from unionizing and engaging in collective bargaining.
Unlike other executive and judicial branch employees, legislative staffers who work for state lawmakers answering phones, doing legal research for proposed bills and dealing with constituents are not covered under the state’s employment laws that permit joining unions.
That means the Legislature needs to update state law to include the legislative branch, or staffers must get permission from Senate leaders to voluntarily join a union.
Keenan acknowledged that the unionization push will be a long slog to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk, but urged his Democratic colleagues to get behind the measure.
“We’ve got a fight ahead of us, but I’m convinced we’re on the right side of this issue,” Keenan said.
The push for unionization got an boost from U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, who spoke in support of the legislation during Monday’s live-streamed briefing.
Many staffers are struggling to make ends meet amid record-high inflationary costs and rising rental prices in the Greater Boston area, they said.
Allowing staffers to unionize would give them collective bargaining rights to demand better pay and benefits while negotiating for improved working conditions. It would also mean creating a formal grievance process for pursuing complaints about sexual harassment and discrimination on the job, they said.
“Legislative staff want nothing more than to have the same rights as virtually every other employee in the commonwealth,” said Shelly MacNeill, a former chief of staff to Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury, who helped organize last year’s unionization drive. “The Legislature is being asked to do the right thing. They should pass these bills ... and give legislative staff a seat at the table.”
A 2019 survey of Senate employees detailing poor working conditions in the upper chamber added to the debate over efforts by staffers to unionize.
The survey was conducted less than a year after former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, D-Amherst, resigned from the top post following allegations that his husband had sexually harassed staffers and used his personal relationship to intimidate lobbyists and other people with business at the Statehouse.
Legislative staffers say they chose IBEW 2222 because other public employees unions — such as the National Association of Government Employees and the Service Employees International Union — often have business pending before the Legislature and union leaders wanted to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
House and Senate leaders have pushed back against claims of poor working conditions, pointing to pay raises and other perks for legislative staffers in recent years.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
