ATKINSON — Couples looking to tie the knot on the same day they get their marriage license are now able to do so at Town Hall during regular business hours.
The Board of Selectmen has approved a proposal to allow the town clerk and deputy clerk to conduct wedding ceremonies at Town Hall during regular business hours.
The ceremonies will also be a way for the town to generate some revenue.
Atkinson Town Clerk Julianna Hale said she has already received phone calls to schedule Town Hall weddings since the service was approved, she told The Eagle Tribune.
She said the opportunity presented itself as she saw couples come into her office looking to be married on the spot after obtaining their marriage license.
She had to turn away at least four couples in the last month because they didn’t offer the service at the time, Hale said to the Board of Selectmen during a June meeting
But now, wedding ceremonies are an official service for her department, and Hale couldn’t be more excited.
She sees this as a chance to help people who want a quick wedding, for whatever reason. Hale said some people want to keep things low key or have the opportunity to make their marriage legal before planning a big celebration.
Hale wanted Select Board approval and assured them that the revenue from officiating the ceremonies would go directly to the town.
Selectman Bob Worden said it’s more about the value of the service to residents than the money the town will make. The marriage ceremonies will cost $100 to be performed in the town clerk’s office during hours of operation.
It will be listed as a service on the town clerk’s section of the town website, in the same place residents can find marriage licenses and dog licenses.
Hale is a justice of the peace, along with Deputy Town Clerk Kari Bodycote. The two would perform the ceremonies on town property when requested.
There are many justices of the peace in town. This new service only refers to those seeking the ceremony specifically at Town Hall when it’s open.
It’s not intended for people looking for a weekend wedding or somewhere other than Town Hall.
Hale said she always gives people a list of all their options for other justices of the peace in town, including other town employees in the building, who can perform ceremonies at all hours and various locations.
Although Vice Chairman William Baldwin accepted Hale’s proposal, he was concerned about some conflicts of interests that could arise. Town Administrator John Apple assured him that issues dealing with conflict of interest were resolved across the board.
Chairwoman Beth Cacciotti said potential conflicts with other justices of the peace were eliminated by constraining the wedding ceremonies to inside the town office and during Town Hall hours only.
“We are not soliciting it,” Hale told the board. “They come to us and ask if we can do it here.”
The Town Hall wedding ceremony is a convenient way to complete the ceremonial aspects and legal requirements of a wedding at the same time and place.
The process of filing the marriage license, officiating a quick wedding, and handing the couple the marriage certificate can all be done in about an hour. Hale acknowledged that her office may be too busy or understaffed for a marriage ceremony on certain days, but she said it’s rare for someone to be turned away.
