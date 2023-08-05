LAWRENCE — A free, coed flag football and sports camp, complete with uniform shirt, lunch and snacks, starts Monday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker is hosting the weeklong camp, using $100,000 in state grant money earmarked for summer safety programs, in partnership with the city of Lawrence.
The camp is for ages 10 to 16 and runs from Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Sharyn Lubas, Tucker's chief of staff, successfully applied for the grant money, said Glen Johnson, Tucker's spokesperson.
The purpose of the grant is to address gang violence, illegal firearms and narcotic distribution impacting the quality of life in cities and towns. Half of the grant must be used for prevention, intervention and/or diversion programming, Johnson said.
Gov. Maura Healey recently announced the grant recipients who shared awards from the $1.5 million summer safety funding pool.
Earlier this summer, Tucker's office co-sponsored the Essex County Summer Camp at Higgins Middle School in Peabody. Each week, more than 150 kids spent time with peer counselors, police school resource officers and public safety professionals.
Tucker has supported the camp in his 29 years as a police officer, detective and chief, state lawmaker and now district attorney, Johnson said.
"Not only do we want to support programming that provides an alternative to entry into the criminal justice system, but we want to provide services across the geography of our county," he said.
To sign up, email sharyn.lubas@mass.gov or show up on Monday morning with a parent or guardian who can sign consent forms.
