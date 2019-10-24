PLAISTOW — A secret letter exchanged between two town officials in 2018 became the center of a heated discussion at Monday night's meeting of the Board of Selectman.
The letter, written by Town Manager Mark Pearson to Selectwoman Francine Hart, reportedly made accusations against Selectman Steve Ranlett and ultimately led to his dismissal as chairman of the board.
Only seen previously by a handful of town officials, the existence of the letter was disclosed by former Selectman Peter Bracci as part of a statement he made at an Aug. 26 meeting of the board.
Bracci voiced various concerns, including what he called "collusion between the town manager and Francine Hart to get an elected official removed from the chair.”
As an example, he cited the letter written by Pearson to Hart in 2018. The letter has not been made public and no one at Monday's meeting would discuss its exact contents.
"I have come to the conclusion that the town manager and the Board of Selectmen are no longer primarily acting in the best interest of the residents," Bracci said in August. "This meddling by the town manager and his taking an active role in the positions of elected officials is unprecedented and disturbing."
On Monday, Suzanne Bracci, Peter Bracci's wife, began to address the board making accusations that Hart, the current board chairwoman, lied about who saw the letter.
Hart said previously that she only shared the letter with Peter Bracci, who was a selectman at the time. Suzanne Bracci, however, on Monday night charged that Hart allowed both she and her husband, as well as others to read the letter.
"I am going to interrupt you," Hart told Suzanne Bracci. "A meeting has been specifically set up for Nov. 4 to discuss all of these issues."
Peter Bracci and former Budget Committee Chairman Robert Hamilton, who also was in attendance, quickly protested, saying Hart's interruption was "absurd" and pointing out "this is a public meeting for crying out loud."
After a brief back and forth, Hart agreed to allow each individual two minutes to speak on the topic.
With a substantial crowd in attendance, public comment originally was scheduled for the beginning of the meeting. However, Hart announced it would be pushed back and by the time Suzanne Bracci addressed the board most of the crowd had gone home.
The seeds of this controversy were planted in June 2018, when Pearson wrote the letter to Hart, then a freshman selectman, detailing the reasons he could no longer work with then board Chairman Steve Ranlett.
Hart called for Ranlett's removal during a July 9, 2018 meeting and a majority of its members voted in favor of the move.
"I believe that you no longer have the best interests of Plaistow at heart," Hart told Ranlett at the time.
At a meeting earlier this month, Selectman Greg Taillon said that by divulging the existence of the letter, Bracci violated RSA 42:1-a, which outlines what is considered a non-public meeting and how a town officer can commit a breach of oath.
"No one knew the existence of (the letter) until very recently, so clearly there is a precedence for confidentiality there," Hart said. "Because if he had not disclosed this at the public comment, no one would have ever known about it except for me and him."
The Braccis and Hamilton contend that other people did see the letter — and that Hart herself showed it to them.
Hart first brought the letter to Hamilton, Peter Bracci said, and then walked the letter to the Bracci's house where she shared it with his wife and him in their kitchen.
Bracci said Hart told him she intended to share the letter with selectman Julian Kiszka, as well.
In an email to the Board of Selectmen, Peter Bracci said he is "astonished at how you have twisted the facts and are accusing me of failing to live up to my oath of office." He wrote that he believes the board is trying to "bully and intimidate" him into silence.
"That meeting at our house was not a non-public session by any stretch," Hamilton said. "It was neighbors getting together reviewing the letter that you went over with us from the town manager complaining about the Board of Selectmen. I'm sorry, chairman of selectmen, you came to my house first. You discussed it with me."
Hart declined to comment on the issue during the meeting and repeatedly mentioned the 6:30 p.m., Nov. 4 meeting, when discussion of the topic is scheduled.
After the meeting, Ranlett said, “I was removed for not having the best interests of the community. Does she?”