LAWRENCE - Due to predicted cold weather, Lawrence General Hospital is closing down its COVID-19 community testing center Saturday, Jan. 15.
Testing will resume at 8 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 16.
The site also closes early Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That day testing ends at 1 p.m., according to an LGH press release.
"If you are seeking or need a COVID-19 test, and you are not experiencing a medical emergency, please do not go to Emergency Center for routine testing. The Emergency Center is for those who need the most critical care," the release states.
Those experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or persistent vomiting, please seek emergency care immediately.
To learn more about testing locations, self-testing, home testing kits and other testing resources, visit: https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.