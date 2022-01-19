DERRY — It's a connection forged centuries ago and still going strong as a local library continues a quest to create bonds of information and history.
Derry Public Library will present "Tales From Across the Pond" on Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m.
The virtual program will join Derry library staff with representatives from the Derry Central Library in Northern Ireland for a time of sharing stories, tales, and historical information.
Calling the event an opportunity to connect with those in far-off Derry in Northern Ireland, Derry Public Library staff member Erin Robinson said it will be a great way to continue the relationship with far-off friends.
Local experts from "both sides of the pond" will share a taste of history, mystery and legends as part of the program, Robinson said.
"The whole idea was to share some stories," Robinson said.
In 2019, Derry, Londonderry, Windham and the Derryfield area of Manchester, honored a 300th anniversary of when those pioneers crossed the Atlantic to settle in this area.
Honoring that history in this, the present day, is important, Robinson said.
The program will be done virtually to ensure safety of participants.
Robinson said there is a lot of energy around this program and similar programs could continue.
On the Derry, New Hampshire, side of the program, Robinson said library staff and local historians will share their expertise on various topics including the first settlers, the Civil War, and how history continues to be strong and honored by those on both sides of the Atlantic.
Robinson said Derry Public Library has a strong genealogy effort underway with various programs offered for those doing research on families. This program will also offer opportunities for some great information and story sharing.
A recent library grant will also give Derry Public Library the chance to purchase digital scanning equipment that will help elevate the historical research already going on at the library.
"It will be a game changer for historians," Robinson said.
To learn more about "Tales From Across the Pond" program, call the library at (603) 432-6140 or visit derrypl.org.