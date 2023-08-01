HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. — Amesbury native and current New Hampshire State Beach Patrol lifeguard Hayden Ayotte is trained to help pull swimmers out of water in times of distress. That training likely didn’t cover pulling an airplane out of the ocean.
But that’s what Ayotte and other lifeguards did Saturday afternoon around noon when a small plane towing a banner landed in the ocean off a crowded Hampton Beach.
Lifeguard rescued the pilot, who was unhurt, authorities said. Lifeguards then hauled the plane safely to shore as hundreds of sunbathers cheered.
The single-engine Piper PA-18 plane landed about noon off Hampton Beach, witnesses said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilot was the only person on board.
The FAA said it would investigate the cause of the incident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
