A new year, a new list of reasons to eat popcorn. Here are some of the notable movies that will be gracing the multiplexes in the coming year; note that release dates are subject to change.
- — Those fond of Channing Tatum’s particular brand of snake-hipped charm won’t want to miss Steven Soderbergh’s final film in his male-entertainer (don’t call them strippers) trilogy. (Feb. 10)
- — Costume drama alert! Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Joseph Bologne, a real-life Black composer who rose to unlikely heights in 18th-century French society, including a relationship with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton). (April 7)
- — I’d imagine Taika Waititi might be pretty good at a sports comedy? This one follows the American Samoa soccer team, known as the world’s worst after a 31-0 FIFA loss, as they take on a charismatic new coach (Michael Fassbender). (April 21)
- — I grew up with this Judy Blume book; maybe you did, too? It’s finally a movie, with Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, Rachel McAdams as her mother and Kathy Bates as Grandma Sylvia. (April 28)
- — Need I say anything other than this title? and that Helen Mirren AND Rita Moreno are in this one? This franchise always promises fast cars, slow talking and good fun. (May 19)
- — Halle Bailey stars in this live-action version of the beloved animated Disney musical, with a supporting cast that sounds pretty swell: Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina. (May 26)
- — Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns for a long-awaited sequel to the acclaimed 2018 animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” (June 2)
- — The latest “Mission: Impossible” installment is apparently so full of plot and Tom-Cruise-trying-to-get-himself-killed that it had to be split into two parts. (July 14)
- — OK, I’ve raised my eyebrows at this one, too, but this is written and directed by Greta Gerwig, so there’s definitely a benefit-of-the-doubt factor. So, yes, this is a movie based on the life of a famous fashion doll, played by Margot Robbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. (July 21)
- — Christopher Nolan directs Cillian Murphy in a biopic about American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” (July 21)
- — Nia DaCosta directs this sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” with Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L. Jackson. (July 28)
- — Kenneth Branagh returns as Detective Hercule Poirot in his third Agatha Christie adaptation, this one taking place in post-World War II Venice. (Sept. 15)
- — I know it feels like the last “Dune” was just a few weeks ago, but nonetheless, here’s the sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve and featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem. (Nov. 3)
- — Do we need another “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” movie? Apparently we do! This one features Timothée Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka. (Dec. 15)
— First, it was an acclaimed novel by Alice Walker, then it was a Steven Spielberg movie, then it was a hit Broadway musical and now it’s a movie of the musical. (Dec. 20)
