Television can be harder to plan for than the movies: The odd “Lord of the Rings” spinoff excepted, premiere dates are rarely announced years in advance, and the sheer amount of programming, scripted and non-, makes it maddeningly difficult to predict what will develop into a water-cooler sensation and what will sink like a stone. If the rhythms of the calendar mean our most anticipated TV shows of 2023 are frontloaded with January and February titles, though, that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to be excited about, from new network series to returning cable hits.
Here are 15 TV shows the entertainment experts at the Los Angeles Times are looking forward to this year.
‘The Last of Us’ (HBO, Jan. 15)
The 2013 Sony video game “The Last of Us” was bleak, presenting a dystopian universe where every character was dealing with some form of PTSD or grief. But it was also patient, centering its tale on a makeshift father-daughter relationship — Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in HBO’s adaptation. Communication, familial bonding and the hunt for companionship amid despair were treated with the same respect as video game violence, which helped make the game a narrative breakthrough. — Todd Martens
‘Accused’ (Fox, Jan. 22)
Anthology series used to be a staple of TV: Each week, dramas such as “The Twilight Zone” and “The Outer Limits” would feature stand-alone episodes featuring top stars, which would appear in themed installments. Fox will bring that concept back this year with “Accused,” exploring the cases of people who find themselves in legal peril. The 15-episode series will star a different performer each week in tales of crime and punishment. — Greg Braxton
‘The 1619 Project’ (Hulu, Jan. 26)
The most ambitious (and contentious) public history project in recent memory comes to the small screen as a six-part docuseries from host Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine, continuing their quest — through the initial publication in 2019, a book and a podcast — to “reframe” American history and place “the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.” — Matt Brennan
‘You’ (Netflix, Feb. 9)
Perhaps no series on TV has courted disaster as successfully, or consistently, as “You.” Launched at Lifetime in 2018 before finding new life — and a voracious audience — on Netflix, this cheeky portrait of charming serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) should, frankly, have jumped the shark years ago. Yet time and again showrunner Sera Gamble and Co. have deftly performed a narrative high-wire act, transforming a blood-soaked satire of romance tropes into a devilish two-step with Joe’s late, demented soulmate, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). — Matt Brennan
‘Party Down’ (Starz, Feb. 24)
After a dozen years, this sharply written, superbly played series — a deft mix of farce, satire and a smidgen of romance — set among a team of luckless caterers, is back, its wit and style intact, for a long-awaited third season. (It should have been running all along.) — Robert Lloyd
‘The Reluctant Traveler’ (Apple TV+, Feb. 24)
“Schitt’s Creek” did the world the favor of putting the great Eugene Levy back in the public eye, and happily he is staying in it for at least the space of this travel show, which takes him to multiple continents, trading a room in a humble fictional motel for classy digs in “remarkable” yet real hotels — the sort of places you want to stay on someone else’s dime. On the itinerary: Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States. The twist is that Levy, who says he had to be talked into the job, does not like to travel, and so the comedy ensues. — Robert Lloyd
‘Poker Face’ (Peacock, Jan. 26)
Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Russian Doll”) stars in this mystery series as Charlie Cane, a boisterous, raspy-voiced, hard-drinking casino cocktail server who has the ability — almost a superpower — to instantly tell when someone is lying. As valuable as that sounds, it’s a burden for her: Charlie previously tried to profit playing poker, but that didn’t end well. “People lie all the time,” she complains. “The real trick of it is to figure out why.” and for the audience, that’s the fun part. — Ed Stockly
‘Hello Tomorrow!’ (Apple TV+, Feb. 17)
The exosphere’s the limit for a group of traveling salespeople who pedal lunar timeshares in Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic dramedy. Starring and executive produced by Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), the half-hour series promises a mix of midcentury optimism and modern-day doom as it follows Jack (Crudup), an ambitious entrepreneur who wholly believes in the potential of his lunar-based product. “Hello Tomorrow!” premieres with three episodes on Feb. 17. — Lorraine Ali
‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime, March 24)
Is Lottie alive? Who abducted Natalie? What happened in that haunted forest?! Three more excruciating months to go before Season 2 of the dark drama “Yellowjackets” answers all our questions (ha!) about the fate of a girl’s high school soccer team after their plane crashed in the remote northern wilderness in the 1990s. The freshman run of Showtime’s survival tale/psychological thriller wrapped up a year ago, but not before becoming a national obsession. {span}— Lorraine Ali{/span}
‘Agatha, Coven of Chaos’ (Disney+, TBA)
Obviously, Kathryn Hahn will be the greatest Marvel villain (anti-villain?) of all time, and if this series is as good as “WandaVision,” which spawned it, the multiverse might have a chance of survival. — Mary McNamara
‘American Born Chinese’ (Disney+, TBA)
Gene Luen Yang’s acclaimed graphic novel “American Born Chinese” introduces three distinct stories — one about a Chinese American student trying to navigate school and his first crush, one about the mythical Monkey King and one about a popular jock embarrassed by his visiting, caricature-come-to-life cousin — that eventually are revealed to be interconnected. But it appears Kelvin Yu’s Disney+ adaptation will be breaking down the walls between the fantasy and real-world elements even more, and I am here for it. — Tracy Brown
‘And Just Like That...’ (HBO, TBA)
I could sit here and tell you about all the highbrow movies and TV shows I’m looking forward to next year. Or I could be honest and tell you how excited I am for another season of “And Just Like That...,” the absolutely unhinged revival of “Sex and the City” that introduced the phrase “Che Diaz comedy concert” to the lexicon. — Meredith Blake
‘Barry’ (HBO, TBA)
Ambitious storytellers sometimes aim to “write themselves into a corner.” At the end of Season 3, the “Barry” braintrust wrote themselves into a corner and imploded the building. But even more intriguing to me than the dramatic trap they’ve created for their protagonist, the sensitive hit man who will presumably begin the upcoming final season in a maximum-security prison, is the notion that the entire season will be directed by star, co-writer and co-creator Bill Hader. A — Michael Ordoña
‘The Lazarus Project’ (TNT, TBA)
“The Lazarus Project,” a British import, is a time-traveling love story/thriller set mainly in London. The time travel works much the same way it did for Bill Murray’s character in “Groundhog Day.” George (Papa Essiedu) is an app developer who wakes to his alarm clock one seemingly ordinary morning, and finds himself in a time loop; the world jumps back to that same moment in time, and he remembers everything that happened. It’s here that the “Groundhog Day” similarities end. “The Lazarus Project” is dark. Very dark. — Ed Stockly
‘Succession’ (HBO, TBA)
With a quick getaway to Italy, the third season of “Succession” reminded us how stressful traveling with family can be. The already extensive daddy issues for the Roy siblings — especially Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — intensified significantly at the end of the season. Just as they had finally come together to overthrow their father, Logan (Brian Cox), he was one step ahead and proved why his ruthlessness has made him unstoppable, leaving them out in the cold of the family business, Waystar Royco. — Yvonne Villarreal
