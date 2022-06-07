At a moment when LGBTQ+ people and their civil rights are under fire from conservative groups and right-wing politicians, it’s important to be reminded of their vibrant presence in every nook and cranny of society, real and fictional, past and present. So here is a list of eight TV series to catch up with this Pride Month:
"The Book of Queer": This docuseries aims to shed light on historical figures whose contributions have been overlooked, or their queer identities erased, by mainstream society. Narrated by queer icons and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, the five episodes on Discovery+ will include stories about Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt, Bayard Rustin, Josephine Baker, Harvey Milk, Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson and more.
"Dead End: Paranormal Park": The animated horror-comedy, based on creator Hamish Steele’s graphic novel series “DeadEndia,” follows a trans teen Barney (voiced by Zach Barack) with a dog, Pugsley (Alex Brightman), who starts talking after an encounter with a demon. The coming-of-age story premieres June 16 on Netflix.
"First Kill": Based on a short story by V.E. Schwab, the series premiering June 10 on Netflix puts a young lesbian twist on a classic forbidden romance. Teenage vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) has hit adolescence and is expected to kill and feed on actual humans. Her crush, Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis), has a secret of her own: She’s the youngest daughter of a family of monster hunters.
"Gentleman Jack": Based on the experiences of a land-owning Yorkshire woman of the 19th century, this HBO Max show stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, often called “the first modern lesbian." The series — which just concluded its second season — offers a richly detailed portrait of the ways that queer people managed to live, and love, long before there were modern terms for sexuality or gender identity.
"Motherland: Fort Salem": The ambitious Freeform series is set in an alternate U.S. where witches ended the persecution of the Salem Witch Trials by agreeing to be conscripted into the military. The series follows Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton) and Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams) as they train as a combat unit. Season three premieres June 21; catch up beforehand on Hulu.
"Queer as Folk": The men, the sex and the city are hotter than Hades in Peacock’s multicultural, New Orleans-set remake of the pioneering soap, premiering June 9. Carving out new terrain by moving Babylon to Frenchmen Street, and queer Southerners — especially queer people of color — to the foreground, it conjures its share of carnal pleasures.
"This is Going to Hurt": In the annals of the medium’s brilliant, dissolute medical professionals, few have had quite so harrowing a job as Adam (Ben Whishaw), the blood-splotched National Health Service OB-GYN in this series that premiered Thursday on AMC+. The audacious black comedy, based on the memoir by Adam Kay, finds its workaholic protagonist at the center of a bureaucratic, medical and personal maelstrom.
"Umbrella Academy": “Brothers & Sisters” with an adoptive set of mutant siblings, or perhaps a crime-of-the-century adventure from the perspective of time-traveling superheroes, this show is an alchemy of family, history and damaged adult children. The long-awaited third season, premiering June 22 on Netflix, features Elliot Page’s character coming out as transgender.
