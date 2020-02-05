Joanna Read has surfed the joys and heartaches that life brings with her artistic flair and her interminable desire to help others.
In its latest iteration, the Cape Ann native is mounting a monthlong art show at Zumi’s Espresso & Ice Cream in Ipswich. She found an instant connection with the café’s owners, Zillie and Umesh Bhuju, who are from Nepal.
Read, 35, has dedicated her life to art and serving others, whether it is raising money for free yoga classes or raising money for schools in Nepal.
“I’m making it my mission to take everything that’s helped me navigate intensive life changes over the last decade and share it with others,” she said.
Read grew up on Bothways Farm in Essex and moved to Rockport with her family when she was 14. After graduating from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, she attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst on a chancellor’s scholarship for art. During college, she interned at the Rockport Art Association.
When she finished her studies, she got engaged and moved to Providence, Rhode Island, in 2008.
“I moved for love, but that didn’t work out, although I have no regrets,” Read said. “I love Cape Ann though, and it was very hard to leave. I have been on a journey of transformation ever since.”
That journey grew through her introduction to outdoor adventures beginning in 2014 in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where she got a taste for hiking, which progressed to backpacking and rock climbing by 2016. She has since traveled to 26 national parks and has backpacked solo in mountain ranges all over the world. In 2016, she self-funded an expedition to Denali National Park by selling postcard-sized paintings of the Alaskan landscape.
Read said that the new body of artwork in this exhibit is her attempt at capturing the deeply spiritual connection she has made from her wilderness experiences over the last six years.
“The show features landscapes of mountains the artist has climbed from Spain to Nepal, as well as complementing imagery of local birds, further emphasizing the sense of expansiveness and big-picture perspective that keeps drawing her back to the mountains,” according to the exhibit statement.
Read used social media to find a venue to display her work, and a friend from high school, Isaac Ross, of Ipswich, suggested Zumi’s. Read received a favorable response when she reached out.
Zillie Bhuju said that she was immediately struck by Read’s personality when she came to hang the show.
“She’s got such an incredible energy, the likes of which I haven’t encountered in quite some time — something pure and wonderful in her embrace of life and beauty and love, stretching herself beyond her comfort zone to find it and share it with others,” Zillie said. “She connected immediately with our cafe because of the relationship with Nepal and climbing, but also because of the recognition that everyone and everything is interconnected. This concept is at the core of how we run our café.”
The café owners have a long-standing tradition of exhibiting work by local artists.
“It is often a catalyst for each artist to stretch themselves and refine their work, but also because it inspires our customers. If someone leaves our café feeling more inspired, more connected or more at peace than they did when they walked in, we have served our purpose well,” Bhuju said. “Joanna’s show can make all three of these things happen in the time someone waits for their cappuccino or chai.”
For Read, she is excited to reconnect with the area where she grew up.
“And I love what Zumi’s is all about — all fair trade and they give back to community,” Read said. “There are so many intertwining threads about a shared desire to create a better world.”
Read herself is donating 30% of art sales from the show to two Nepal schools, one urban and one rural, as well as a yoga outreach program in Rhode Island called Shri.
An an artist’s reception for the exhibit this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., Read will encourage guests to contribute to a community mosaic art piece by drawing, painting, sketching or creating a collage on small hexagons. She will collect the pieces and use them to create a piece of “honeycomb” art to donate to a local hospital or community center. The hope is that the piece will become a global art project, she said.
In addition to her work as a professional artist and muralist, Read is a yoga teacher, coach, leader of retreats and workshops, and manager of a coworking space in Pawtuxet Village in Rhode Island. She also speaks on mindfulness and resiliency in schools and businesses around New England.
“This show features all new work based on my own journey of spiritual healing through art and outdoor adventure,” she said. “My hope with all community work is that ripple effects can continue on long after the show comes down.”
IF YOU GO
What: “Sharing Awe: Adventure-Inspired Art Show,” featuring the work of Cape Ann native Joanna Read
When: Through Feb. 29, with artist reception this Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Zumi’s Espresso & Ice Cream, 40 Market St., Ipswich
How much: Free admission
More information: www.joannaread.com