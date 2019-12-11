A Dickens of a tradition: NECC continues classic 'Christmas Carol'

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” returns to the Northern Essex Community College stage this weekend with four performances in the Chester Hawrylciw Theater on the Haverhill campus.
Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Cratchit family and all of Dickens’ other classic characters will come to life in this year’s play, under the direction of John Budzyna and NECC professor Deirdre Budzyna, both of Newburyport.
This year’s show opens Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday, with two shows at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, with the final performance at 3 p.m.
A highlight of this production is the four madrigal singers who appear throughout the play singing traditional carols. NECC music professor Alisa Bucchiere, of Merrimac, serves as music director of the production and will also lead the madrigals.
The NECC production was originally presented as a one-time fundraiser for the college’s performing arts department. The show was so successful that it has become a community event each holiday season, with faculty, staff, students, alumni and their family members all auditioning for roles.
IF YOU GO
What: “A Christmas Carol”
When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m.
Where: Chester Hawrylciw Theater, Spurk Building, third floor, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill
How much: $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, free for children under 5. Available through www.mktix.org. Also sold at the door, though seating is limited.
More information: abucchiere@necc.mass.edu
‘Carol’ players
Amesbury
David Draper: Bob Cratchit
Charlie Himmel: Young Ebenezer, Boy in the street
Maggie Himmel: Fan
Bonnie Suroweic: Fred’s wife
Charlie Himmel: Ignorance
Sophie Himmel: Junior stage assistant
Andover
Tyler Sheltry: Assistant stage manager and lighting board operator
Boxford
Dan Bruns: Charity man, Third man
East Hampstead, N.H.
Maureen Dadekian: Laundress, Mrs. Fezziwig
Exeter, N.H.
Kallie Mayo: Belinda
Reilly Mayo: Want/Schoolyard kid
Haverhill
Mark Morrison: Ebenezer Scrooge
Melanie Bohanan: Mrs. Cratchit
Lincoln Bohanan: Peter
Kairi Bohanan: Martha
Melina Bohanan: Tiny Tim
Emi Sisco: Stage manager and soundboard operator
Georgetown
Alivia Olsen: Belle
Merrimac
Alisa Bucchiere: Madrigal A
Methuen
Troy D’Angelo-Lombardi: Young Scrooge
Newburyport
John Budzyna: Jacob Marley
Newton, N.H.
Geehae Moon: Madrigal D, Guest 2
Michael Letendre: Belle’s husband, Dick Wilkins, Guest 3
Plaistow, N.H.
Todd Buckley: Mr. Fezziwig, Old Joe
Olivia Buckley: Christmas Past
Salem, N.H.
Aaron Lehner: Fred
Hannah Heckman-McKenna: Christmas Present
Allyson Catanzaro: Fred’s housekeeper, Maid
Tewksbury
Matt Bliss: Madrigal B
Chip Bliss: Madrigal C