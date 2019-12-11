A Dickens of a tradition: NECC continues classic 'Christmas Carol'

Courtesy photoMark Morrison brings Ebenezer Scrooge to life in this weekend's annual production of "A Christmas Carol" at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” returns to the Northern Essex Community College stage this weekend with four performances in the Chester Hawrylciw Theater on the Haverhill campus.

Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Cratchit family and all of Dickens’ other classic characters will come to life in this year’s play, under the direction of John Budzyna and NECC professor Deirdre Budzyna, both of Newburyport.

This year’s show opens Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday, with two shows at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, with the final performance at 3 p.m.

A highlight of this production is the four madrigal singers who appear throughout the play singing traditional carols. NECC music professor Alisa Bucchiere, of Merrimac, serves as music director of the production and will also lead the madrigals.

The NECC production was originally presented as a one-time fundraiser for the college’s performing arts department. The show was so successful that it has become a community event each holiday season, with faculty, staff, students, alumni and their family members all auditioning for roles.

 

IF YOU GO

What: “A Christmas Carol”

When: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m.

Where: Chester Hawrylciw Theater, Spurk Building, third floor, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill

How much: $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, free for children under 5. Available through www.mktix.org. Also sold at the door, though seating is limited.

More information: abucchiere@necc.mass.edu

 

‘Carol’ players

Amesbury

David Draper: Bob Cratchit

Charlie Himmel: Young Ebenezer, Boy in the street

Maggie Himmel: Fan

Bonnie Suroweic: Fred’s wife

Charlie Himmel: Ignorance

Sophie Himmel: Junior stage assistant

Andover

Tyler Sheltry: Assistant stage manager and lighting board operator

Boxford

Dan Bruns: Charity man, Third man

East Hampstead, N.H.

Maureen Dadekian: Laundress, Mrs. Fezziwig

Exeter, N.H.

Kallie Mayo: Belinda

Reilly Mayo: Want/Schoolyard kid

Haverhill

Mark Morrison: Ebenezer Scrooge

Melanie Bohanan: Mrs. Cratchit

Lincoln Bohanan: Peter

Kairi Bohanan: Martha

Melina Bohanan: Tiny Tim

Emi Sisco: Stage manager and soundboard operator

Georgetown

Alivia Olsen: Belle

Merrimac

Alisa Bucchiere: Madrigal A

Methuen

Troy D’Angelo-Lombardi: Young Scrooge

Newburyport

John Budzyna: Jacob Marley

Newton, N.H.

Geehae Moon: Madrigal D, Guest 2

Michael Letendre: Belle’s husband, Dick Wilkins, Guest 3

Plaistow, N.H.

Todd Buckley: Mr. Fezziwig, Old Joe

Olivia Buckley: Christmas Past

Salem, N.H.

Aaron Lehner: Fred

Hannah Heckman-McKenna: Christmas Present

Allyson Catanzaro: Fred’s housekeeper, Maid

Tewksbury

Matt Bliss: Madrigal B

Chip Bliss: Madrigal C

