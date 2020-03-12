Charming rogue Monty D’Ysquith Navarro has murder on his mind.
Eight heirs stand between him, a low-born Englishman, and the title he craves — Earl of Highhurst.
To acquire the lofty station he so desires, Monty — played by Conor Meehan, 24, of Andover — must dispatch a string of better-positioned members of the D’Ysquith family.
Intrigue and love ensue in Spotlight Playhouse’s production of the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” playing March 20 and 21 on the Pike School stage in Andover.
“This is a character you can sink your teeth into,” Meehan said during a break in rehearsals recently at Spotlight’s studio space in the Everett Mills in Lawrence.
Monty brokers multiple relationships in the black comedy, the most subtle of which are delicate threads he tosses to the audience.
Small eye rolls or brow lifts lightly break the fourth wall, signaling to the audience his intentions, while carefully veiling them from the prospective victims on stage.
“I get a lot of license with this character,” Meehan said.
The freedom is a tightrope walk, a balancing act.
Meehan got his dramatic bearings in four years of drama classes and productions at Andover High School and at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
His high school theater and director Susan Choquette says Meehan acts and sings with ease and aplomb.
“Conor has always been very relaxed on stage and has wonderful comic timing,” Choquette said, adding that “A Gentleman’s Guide” is a “perfect show for Conor.”
Monty’s counterparts in the musical comedy are the eight heirs ahead of him in line to assume the hereditary title of earl.
All the victims, men and women, are played by the same actor, Bradley Boutcher, 24, a software engineer who specializes in cybersecurity.
Boutcher, 24, started acting while going to Gordon College in Wenham and after graduation, in 2018.
He hails from Martinsburg, West Virginia, where he stumbled across the music to “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” in high school while surfing the music website Spotify.
He sang the songs to himself for weeks.
Boutcher, who lives in Burlington now, has wild energy and wit, all of which were on display during rehearsal, a scene that had him in a top hat and red, fox-hunting jacket — peering cockeyed down the barrel of a rifle.
Boutcher says to make each character on demand takes stamina. The characters include a bodybuilder, dandy, accountant, actress and beekeeper.
“He has immense energy,” director Lance Arnold said of Boutcher. “He reminds me of Jim Carrey.”
Arnold, a Plaistow resident, is a Spotlight Playhouse founder, going back 12 years.
As far as “Gentleman’s Guide” goes, Arnold saw it five years ago on Broadway. He said it’s perfect for community theater with its wide range of roles and ensemble play.
The musical has a pit orchestra of nine musicians.
Spotlight president Scott Helmers said his troupe’s production represents the show’s community theater premiere in New England.
He’s fascinated with the interplay between Meehan’s character, Monty, and the eight victims handled by Boutcher.
Part of the humor in the musical arises from wildly shifting moods, from overly stuffy to loosey-goosey and outlandish.
Nicole Beauregard, of Reading, who majored in music — studying opera — at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, plays a seemingly demure love interest of Monty’s.
“She likes to think she is contained, but has outbursts of emotions,” she said.
Characters sail this ship.
We meet the main character in the first scene.
Monty, who is jailed — ironically for a murder he did not commit — announces to the world that he is writing his life story.
And his story could be called, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
IF YOU GO
What: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” presented by Spotlight Playhouse
When: Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Where: The Pike School, 34 Sunset Rock Road, Andover
How much: $20 general admission, $18 members/seniors, $15 groups of 10 or more; available on Eventbrite, by emailing tickets@spotlightplayhouse.org or by calling 617-470-2175
More information: facebook.com/SpotlightPlayhouse
‘Gentleman’s’ entourage
Andover: Conor Meehan
Haverhill: Tracey Dorr, Leslie McGrath, Brenda Pothier, Mathew Scharn, Karen Timmerman and Debi Tucker
North Andover: Mike Fuller
Methuen: Tom Petzy
Plaistow: Lance Arnold
Merrimac: Kevin Berube
Amesbury: Kate Gilbert
North Reading: Karen Klett
Reading: Nicole Beauregard
Beverly: Janet Pohli
Marblehead: Susan Parker
Billerica: Rob Coughlan
Burlington: Bradley Boutcher
Wakefield: Andrew Costello
Westford: Tara McKenna
Somerville: Hanna Burnett
Newton: Aiden O’Neal
Manchester, N.H.: James DeStefano