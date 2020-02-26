Matt Farley is a songwriting marvel. A superhero at the keyboard.
The Danvers dad has written a gazillion songs — about armpit farts, former pizza shops and office store supplies.
And less serious subjects.
Saturday night, Farley and his band will play a free concert at Tapley Memorial Hall in Danvers, the town where he and his family live.
He’ll have some 20,000 songs at his disposal. All his. (Take that, artificial intelligence.)
Among Farley’s oodles of originals is “Used to be a Pizza Hut,” which he performed four years ago as Papa Razzi and the Photogs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
He’s got 96 songs about office supplies. His highlighter song is one of our favorites.
Kids call out to Alexa for Farley numbers under one of his celebrity band names — The Toilet Bowl Cleaners.
Lately, the Danvers songmeister has been cranking out songs for Michigan fans.
“I got a page full of new orders since the new year,” he said in January.
He’s long been popular in The Wolverine State. Ever since his songs got played over Detroit’s airwaves on “The Drew and Mike Show.”
When we sat down with him in his humble basement studio, he was just wrapping up an anthem about a group of ice fishermen from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Farley, 41, makes a living writing songs. In bulk. He charges $65 a whack. People from everywhere call him or write him with requests.
He includes his direct line on his website. People call and are surprised they get him.
“They will send me a whole bunch of information, and I will send them a song,” he said.
You want a number about your wife’s anniversary? No problem.
Your kid’s front teeth falling out? Consider it done.
The time you climbed Mount Monadnock with your dog? He’ll surmount it in a heartbeat.
One time, a woman called him in advance of one of his monthly shows at Tapley — what he calls his “Danvers Residency” — and secretly commissioned him to write a song about her husband becoming a dad for the first time.
She then brought the husband to the show, and Farley surprised the man by playing the new dad song.
Farley doesn’t overthink things. He seeks not perfection. But he is a musician and, refreshingly, takes himself with a grain of salt. That’s part of his charm.
He’s got energy, the laid-back variety. Zany in a deadpan way. Part Andy Kaufman, part Jonathan Richman, part Bill Murray.
His hero is local songwriter and performer Don White, of Lynn, another musician with a knack for comedy.
Farley loves baseball cards, movies and music, especially The Beatles and The Beach Boys.
He has a projector so he can watch the Celtics or Patriots while he carves out chords on his keyboard.
Farley has been making music for a long time.
As an 8-year-old, he picked out tunes on a toy instrument in the basement at his parents’ house.
Now, he sometimes writes 20 songs a day in his cellar.
“I went from one basement to another basement,” he said.
He grew up in Peabody, graduated from Bishop Fenwick. Then graduated from Providence College. Worked 17 years at a group home for troubled teens in New Hampshire. Got married. Has two kids.
All along, he’s been playing music.
So we asked him, a short while into our interview. How about making a song about this interview?
He clapped on his headphones, fiddled with buttons on his recorder and danced his fingers over his keyboard.
In a few minutes, he played the recording.
Upbeat chords flow into a “Peanuts” (Charlie Brown) feel. Next, a little drama — descending bass line — followed by a flourish, some repetition and a pulling of it all together.
Voila.
Later, he adds the lyrics.
It’s good. A Matt Farley original.
To see Farley, come to his show on Saturday, a Leap Day Party.