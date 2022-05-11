PLAISTOW — The new conductor’s baton flows, dipping and rising and describing half circles, his ears tilted toward the orchestra.
It’s a rehearsal at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center where on Sunday David Feltner and his Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the concert “A Pastoral Palette.”
The ode to spring and rebirth follows winter darkness and pandemic silences with selections by Aram Khachaturian, Carl Reinecke and Ludwig van Beethoven. The evocative music includes passages that take listeners on garden strolls, forest treks and gallivants along a boulevard.
All the pieces uplift. Khachaturian with color, Reineke with lushness and Beethoven with vivacity.
Music has been a magic carpet for Feltner, 62, of Boston.
It took him, a child of the tire manufacturing hub of Akron, Ohio, to the New England Conservatory of Music and beyond to study and perform in Italy, France, Japan, Greece and Boston with the Boston Pops and Boston Lyric Opera.
Along the way he shifted from playing viola to conducting, gaining more say in his musical expression. He is musical director for both the Boston and Nashua chamber orchestras and now conducts the philharmonic, shepherding the orchestra in it 61st season. He follows George Monseur, the philharmonic’s conductor of 36 years.
Feltner cherishes transcendent moments.
“When everything comes together and you feel like the musicians are playing through you,” he says. “It is a loop. You are giving to them and they to you.”
This night at rehearsal, moments arrive when the woodwinds harken, the percussions carry and the strings transport listeners.
When sections need attention, Feltner works them, inviting the players to listen closely to each other and refine their intonation.
At one point the ensemble sharpens its tonality with a “spider exercise.” They start on a note and climb and descend intervals.
Feltner’s exercises, his patience and insights strengthen the orchestra, says violinist Brooke LaMonica, an orchestra member for 28 years and Timberlane school district math teacher.
A hallmark of the 100-member orchestra — 50 of whom perform in a given concert — is the age range, from high school and college students to young and middle-aged adults to senior players.
Marjorie Nelson of Salem, N.H., a violinist, joined the philharmonic in 1969, and taught music at Timberlane for 28 years.
She is looking forward to playing with string players who were members of the orchestra when they were Timberlane students and have since gone off to college but will be returning to play on May 15.
The orchestra has three percussionists who are current Timberlane students including Nora Theberge, of Plaistow. Nora, who will be a jazz performance student at Temple University in Philadelphia in the fall, has performed vibraphone solos with the orchestra.
She says that the orchestra has taught her the finer points of working with a large ensemble. A hallmark of rehearsal etiquette is to intently heed the conductor’s instruction — listen closely.
Feltner brings an openness to the orchestra, said Nelson.
Flute soloist Eduardo Gomez, of Lowell, and originally from Venezuela, has been with the philharmonic for three years. He has a good feeling when playing for Feltner and is excited about performing the Reineke piece.
“Typically, flute music is played fast, but now I get to play with more expression — my favorite part,” Gomez said. “To play this you need passion.”
Feltner believes a relaxed and open approach to music enhances it. He learned from the late musician and teacher Joseph Gifford, of Boston, the importance of stillness — to be more grounded, to release tension and allow the music to flow.
Andover violinist Stacey Channing says Feltner is open to comments or questions from the orchestra. She has invited her friend, the actress Lori Singer from the movies “Fame” and “Footloose,” and a talented cellist, to solo at an upcoming philharmonic concert.
In the meantime, Sunday’s concert offers listeners a chance to surround themselves with live music created by talented musicians from this area.
“It is a physical experience to be in the room with the soundwaves surrounding you,” said Feltner.
----------------------
IF YOU GO
What: Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra presents its spring concert “A Pastoral Palette”
When: Sunday, May 15, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Timberlane Regional Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow
How much: Tickets at the door or in advance. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and teachers, and $5 for children 4-12
Advance tickets: Call Lynn Mastorakos, 603-257-5257 or email lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
