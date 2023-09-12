For more than 40 years, Gerry Turner was married to Toni, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, with whom he had two daughters.
His world shattered in 2017 when she died following a sudden illness. The following years for Turner were clouded by grief. Dating new women had little appeal.
But buoyed by supportive family and friends, the 72-year-old grandfather is now set on finding his second once-in-a-lifetime. Diving head and heart first into the dating pool, he’s going out with 22 women at once.
The journey requires a bold step out of his comfort zone — Turner has temporarily relocated to the Los Angeles area, thousands of miles away from his Indiana home. He’s being stalked by camera crews. He knows that his search for love will also leave a trail of broken hearts. Millions of strangers he will never meet may disagree with his final choice.
But the retired restaurateur has his mind made up: “I’m very hopeful and optimistic. I really want to find that unique, intelligent woman who makes me feel like a million dollars every single minute.”
Turner is the star of “The Golden Bachelor,” a new twist on ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise, which is typically flavored by fairy-tale romance, exotic locations and over-the-top drama. Instead of nubile contestants in their 20s and 30s finding love and sex inside the show’s isolated bubble, the spinoff, which premieres Sept. 28, features retirees in their 60s and 70s, many looking for a second or third chance at love.
The season will include the usual touchstones of the franchise: physical contests, moonlit suppers, cuddles in hot tubs and tense elimination rose ceremonies — where the bachelor hands out red roses as he narrows the field of potential partners.
And, yes, there will also be fantasy suites, where Turner will get the opportunity to spend the night with each of his top three finalists outside the view of prying cameras.
“This is a show for Bachelor Nation, but there is a contingency of lapsed viewers who have been asking during the 20-year history of ‘The Bachelor’ for an older love story,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television. “We’re hoping for a broader audience than we normally see.”
Mills is certain that Turner has the true star quality to launch the spinoff: “We were looking for someone who has done a lot of living, a person who you could not help but root for. It was one of those ‘we’ll know it when we see it’ searches.”
Though excited with the prospect of finding a life partner, Turner has another key objective.
“The women and I are committed to showing the world that you still have energy and vitality in your 60s and 70s,” he said. “And guess what? You get a lot of wisdom. Some of us aren’t smart, but we’ve seen a lot of stuff. That’s a theme that I hope gets carried through the show.
Concerns about whether he would compare the new women in his life to Toni initially crossed his mind but eventually melted away.
“I like banana cream pie, and I like chocolate cake, and to compare the two just isn’t fair,” he said. “This is an entirely different phase of life, and to have the same goals and criteria would be a mistake.”
The track record of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” is crammed with couples who break up after leaving the show. But Turner has no doubt he will be one of the franchise’s success stories.
“Believe me, I’m committed to the journey and am an eternal optimist when it comes to this,” he said. “I’m going to get to the end and find a charming, intelligent, gorgeous woman to spend the rest of my life with.”
