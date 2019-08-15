Haverhill has taken on quite an eclectic flavor the last few years.
And during the last week in August, that culinary diversity will really shine as the city’s restaurateurs come together for Haverhill’s second annual Restaurant Week.
Plates will be overflowing for the occasion — with more than 20 dining spots offering specials as well as a taste of their signature dishes from Aug. 23 through 29.
In the mood for a little something different? Turn your taste buds to The Hidden Pig at 130 Washington St., where you can try its $10 Restaurant Week special — “Spread It Like Peanut Butter Jelly” — a white cheddar cheese burger with peanut butter and grape jelly spread and bacon slices on a brioche bun.
Or maybe you’re overdue for date night. Olivia’s Restaurant at 142 Essex St. is offering a three-course meal, including appetizer, entrée, dessert and coffee, for $20. Over at UNO Pizzeria and Grill at 30 Cushing Ave., there’s also a three-course special featuring an appetizer, entrée and dessert, with each course paired with a glass of wine, for $30.
Looking for an after-dinner cocktail? Head to the Barking Dog Ale House at 77 Washington St. for its $10 drink special — an Absolut Citron Cosmo — a sure-fire summer refresher.
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce introduced Restaurant Week last year in response to the growing number of culinary destinations in the city — making it a natural for a foodie-themed event.
“From Washington Street to Haverhill’s second restaurant row on North Main Street, Haverhill has a little bit of everything,” Melissa Seavey, the chamber’s events director, said.
“Restaurant Week was launched in the summer of 2018 to highlight Haverhill’s growing and diverse culinary options. We’re excited to build on last year’s success and offer diners an even greater incentive to visit new restaurants.”
Joining The Hidden Pig, Olivia’s, UNO Pizzeria and the Barking Dog as participating restaurants are 110 Grill, Main Street; Aroma Joe’s, 87 Plaistow Road; Bruster’s Ice Cream, 124 Main St.; Butch’s Uptown, 63 Locke St.; Carter’s Ice Cream, 534 Salem St.; Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 2 Essex St.; Essex Street Grille, 25 Essex St.; G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St.; Hard Body Meals, 612 Broadway; and Haverhill Beef Co., 117 Merrimack St.
Also, Joseph’s Trattoria, 145 Oxford Ave.; Keon’s 105 Bistro, 105 Washington St.; Krueger Flatbread, 142 Essex St.; La Pizza Di Forno, 109 Merrimack St.; Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.; Steampunk Station, 30 Railroad Ave.; The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St.; Villamar Caribbean Restaurant, 31 White St.; Wang’s Table, 46 Washington St.; and Wicked Big Cafe, 19 Essex St.
AutoFair Ford of Haverhill, MTM Insurance of Greater Haverhill and Align Credit Union have signed on as Restaurant Week’s chief sponsors.
In addition to digging into the Restaurant Week specials, diners are encouraged to pick up a Dining Passport to enter in a raffle. Patrons will receive a stamp on their passport every time they visit a Restaurant Week establishment for its special. Each stamp will represent one ticket in the raffle for a gift basket at the end of the week. Dining Passports will be available online and at local establishments. They can be submitted at all participating restaurants during Restaurant Week.
As a prelude to Restaurant Week, L’Arche Boston North will host the city’s first longest table event on Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Wingate Street Arts District.
The sold-out event is billed as an outdoor inclusive community dining experience. L’Arche will be setting a table for 250 guests on Wingate Street with the aim of empowering the greater community to come together across differences for a meal.
While Restaurant Week aims to promote Haverhill’s dining and food destinations, members of the chamber’s planning committee say it’s the patrons who really stand to benefit by enjoying good times, great values and a host of gastronomical adventures.
For a full list of Restaurant Week participants and specials, visit haverhillsrestaurantweek.com or contact the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce at 978-373-5663.
IF YOU GO
What: Second annual Haverhill Restaurant Week
When: Friday, Aug. 23, to Thursday, Aug. 29
Where: More than 20 restaurants across the city
More information: haverhillsrestaurantweek.com, 978-373-5663
