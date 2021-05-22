After two decades, Pink is still a rock star  

Pink is grappling with the fact that her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart, is on the cusp of the tween years.
“It’s still the salad days, she’s still my baby,” Pink said in an interview over Zoom. “But she’s starting to ask me questions about deodorant and bras.”
Willow Sage and her brother, Jameson Moon, are a huge creative inspiration for the singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore. Earlier this year, she released a single called “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring Willow's vocals, which Pink said happened organically.
“She was in the room when I was recording," Pink said. "She liked the song and was humming, and she has such a cute, pretty little voice. I was like, ‘You want to sing on it?’ She’s like, ‘Sure.’"
In the new documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” now on Prime Video, viewers go back to 2019 for Pink's “Beautiful Trauma” world tour with Hart, Willow and Jameson in tow. The kids join her for rehearsals, she wrangles them for bedtime and feels guilty when Willow vents that Jameson, a toddler at the time, gets all the attention.
“I wasn't sure anybody would want to see that,” Pink said of the concept of capturing mom life on camera, but her director, Michael Gracey, convinced her that it was something to see.
“He thought it was fascinating that someone that was headlining stadiums would be a full-time mom. He had never seen that before and thought it was a story worth telling," she said. "After I thought about it, I was like, ‘Well, there’s not a lot of women headlining stadiums, and there’s certainly not a lot of women touring the world with their family.’ I just thought it was a time stamp ... and something for the kids to watch one day when they’ve built this narrative in their head about how they weren’t loved or cared for."
It's a busy time for Pink, who also has a new song called "All I Know So Far" — written with "La La Land" and “Dear Evan Hansen” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — and will accept the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Past recipients include Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.
“I wish I could feel it more," Pink said of the honor, adding that she's too self-deprecating to keep from poking fun at herself.
“I'm like, ‘Oh, it’s the old lady award,’ because Cher gave it to Garth Brooks last year," she said. "I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m 41, not 70.’ But at the end of the day, I guess two decades (in music) is a big deal and I want to be able to take it in."
Pink said that she's “horrible” at acceptance speeches because she feels “awkward” and her “jokes get bad,” but she made a pretty memorable one in 2017 at the MTV Video Music Awards. While accepting another prestigious award, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she spoke to Willow, who was in the audience with her dad, about the importance of authenticity and not conforming to conventional standards of beauty.
The speech is included on the live album “All I Know So Far Setlist."