The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus will sing on behalf of togetherness and acceptance at a free concert next week in Andover at Wood Hill Middle School.
One hundred members of the professional choral group will perform from their new “Born This Way” show on Thursday, March 5.
Music director Reuben M. Reynolds III says all of the music in “Born This Way” is gorgeous, and the singers especially cannot wait to perform “A Peacock Among Pigeons” for the Andover community.
It will be the group’s premiere of the choral stage adaptation of the award-winning children’s book.
Four chorus members will play characters: Peter the peacock, Craig the cardinal, Sara the canary, and Owen the owl.
“We have been working with Broadway composer John Bucchino on this piece and it’s been so much fun pulling it together,” Reynolds said.
“It’s a whimsical and lively piece of choral theater. We’re also looking forward to hearing the middle school chorus perform and sharing the stage with them.”
Two middle school a cappella groups will open the show.
The 55 Wood Hill students start the singing at 7, performing “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and “Riptide” by Vance Joy.
The first song tells of being hurt and unaccepted; the second song about transcending fear and gaining self-acceptance.
At a time in our history that is rife with judgment — in school, on social media, in the world at large — the concert celebrates music, promotes understanding and builds acceptance of ourselves and others, middle school a cappella teacher Cayla Puglisi said.
“This can leave a lasting impression on middle school students, especially considering this is the time where they begin to make decisions that ultimately shape who they are and their future growth,” Puglisi said.
The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus program will include “Let it Sing” from the musical Violet and “Reflections” from the Disney movie “Mulan.”
The chorus also will sing “Everything Possible” with the middle school singers.
The middle school students are excited about being able to perform with the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, a large professional group with a full sound.
It promises to be a memorable experience, middle school officials say, singing with a large group of people outside of their own district.
“The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is an incredible group of singers with a focus on excellence, joy and passion,” said Sean Walsh, coordinator of visual and performing arts for Andover schools.
Walsh invites all to the show.
“I encourage individuals to jump at the opportunity to hear a debut of their new show that so eloquently and thoughtfully celebrates differences,” he said.
IF YOU GO
What: Boston Gay Men’s Chorus, with Andover middle school singers
When: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Wood Hill Middle School, 11 Cross St., Andover
How much: Free admission; co-sponsored with the Andover High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance. Donations to support the group’s mission and work will be accepted.
More information: Reserve a seat at aps-performingarts.ticketleap.com/bgmc/.
About the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus
The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is an internationally recognized choral group that recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Over 200 members strong, this group’s mission is to create “musical experiences to inspire change, build community and celebrate differences.” For years, BGMC members have partnered with schools, nonprofit groups and organizations to share their voices and inspire people of all ages.
Proud voices
Is there a theme to the concert selections?
The theme of “Born This Way” is about finding yourself and having the courage to live authentically. For example, “Reflection,” which is sung by the title character of Disney’s “Mulan,” is about Mulan’s desire to show the world who she really is instead of pretending to be someone she is not. And “A Peacock Among Pigeons” is a hopeful LGBTQ-themed children’s book that tells the story of learning how to stand out when you don’t fit in.
In what way is the chorus’s appearance in line with its mission?
With its mission to change hearts and minds through music, BGMC has a long history of engaging diverse audiences through local, national and international outreach concerts. In 2016, BGMC performed at the College of the Holy Cross (in Worcester), marking one of the first times a gay men’s chorus has performed at a Catholic institution in the U.S.; concert-goers described the experience as “revolutionary.” In January 2015, BGMC sang at the Inaugural Celebration of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, becoming the first gay chorus to perform at a gubernatorial inauguration in New England and the first gay chorus nationally to perform at a Republican gubernatorial celebration.
BGMC’s first organized tour took place in 1992 when it performed a series of outreach concerts in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Ticket sales were donated to local AIDS organizations. Although these concerts were picketed by religious fundamentalists, they also raised local awareness of AIDS at a time when the disease was still widely feared and misunderstood by the public. BGMC has also toured internationally performing in Eastern Europe (2005), the Middle East (2015) and South Africa (2018). Chorus members range in age from 19 to 83 and are a true reflection of society at large with a diversity of races, economic backgrounds and religious beliefs.
Any special moment you recall from a previous school concert by the men’s chorus?
School outreach concerts are among our most moving and meaningful concerts. In 2008, we performed an outreach concert at Cambridge School of Weston and one of the students in the audience was a young man struggling to come out. But seeing so many gay people on stage, with their joy for life so evident as expressed through song, inspired the high school sophomore to join BGMC as a member. He joined when he was 23 years old and participated in BGMC’s tour of the Middle East, where he performed a beat-box solo at every concert.
Why should someone come to the concert?
BGMC’s concerts are fun, inspiring and joyful. Expect lots of laughter and expect to be entertained! BGMC has won numerous artistic awards and in 2014, after a highly competitive process, was selected to perform at the June 2015 conference of Chorus America. In 2018 and 2019, the Boston Business Journal named BGMC one of the top 10 best performing arts organizations in the city.